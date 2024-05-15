Other Guides

Linux users reports they don't have that Folder,

Maybe it's placed somewhere else.

Hi,

Aside form the need to Run periodically Profile BackUps, some users missing it and may face Tabs / WorkSpaces loss, mostly on Vivaldi Upgrades.

Since some Chromium versions ago, there's an inbuilt system to auto backup sensitive data between Upgrades.

It's located on a Folder named SnapShots in the Profile folder, that keeps a Version number with that data.

There remains a copy of the Sessions previous to the upgrade and other Data.

As an Emergency, that could be a way to recover Tabs and WorkSpaces and some more files.

Limited to Upgrade Dates

--

Apply and Recover

Find out your Profile Folder vivaldi://version/

Close Vivaldi

Bckp your current Sessions and Session Storage folders.

and folders. Rename Session Storage folder, Copy / Paste Sessions of the latest version at SnapShots to your current Profile

of the latest version at to your current Run Vivaldi

--

From now on, Bckp your profile and optionally, enable the Sessions Panel and its Automatic Session Backup.

All this should be on any Desktop Vivaldi Version since V.6.5.

--

Avoid Data loss

Follow the Backup | Reset links below

