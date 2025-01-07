🗃️ 💾 | Snapshots Folder / Back Up
Hi,
Since time ago I've the Snapshots folder on my installs.
Some users reported they do not have that.
Searching today, found this.
https://superuser.com/questions/1833089/should-i-delete-the-snapshot-folder-of-google-chrome#1833091
https://support.google.com/chrome/a/answer/9917429
So,
We would try to find out about, also for Linux/macOS and try to request it to the V Dev Team.
AFAIK,
There was a Flag time ago for that but disappeared.
Since I mostly clone profiles, I guess there's something there.
ATM,
I'm not aware about the Registry entry, nor found anything on Preferences or Local State.
@Zalex108 i don't have it, but I only use standalones since ever, so it might be expected.
Also, I'm not sure they are useful on vivaldi (because we know the rollbacks break things...)
but I really suggest not to mess with them, without further vivaldi insider feedbacks.
Maybe are kept for compatibility reasons, because I didn't understand how this "emergency rollback" can be applicable to vivaldi.
Yes,
This topic is to check about first.
BTW,
The rollback is manual, it just backs up some important files.
This is an example.
@Zalex108 ok, the screenshots are indeed useful not having the folder.
Yeah, these might be useful, but still doesn't make the rollback operation totally safe.
We can't really now how much reliable are these backup, which are meant for vanilla chromiums.
I've restored many times from there too.
If missed the previous back of an update and somehow broke something or crashed.
I've restored Tabs/Sessions mostly, also WebData regarding Searches.
All files can be checked, they're just a Snapshot right between the App Update and before open a Profile when Launched.
I've just checked the registry and there's no entry, will try to create it and see what happens on the next days.
BTW,
The installs are Standalone also, but, some entries are added to the Registry regarding, Default Browser, Flags/Switches.