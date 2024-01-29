Guide | Troubleshoot Disconnected ♻️ ✃🔌
-
Hi,
Regarding the Basic TrobleShooting Steps, the steps related to Disable Extensions, Flags, reset settings... and other running things, here's a guide to try to find out the root problem without loose / reapply those custom settings.
--
Search and Find
- Clean Cache Crtl+Shift+Supr
- Find out your Profile Folder
vivaldi://version/
- Close Vivaldi
- Bckp your current Profile folder.
- Either Rename your Original or Create a Specific Profile Shortcut for the Profile_Copy
- Run Vivaldi using the Copy or the Original
- Disconnect from Sync | To avoid populate the resets
- Test from there, Disable Extensions, Reset Settings, Flags, Site settings....
--
- Once found the cause and its solution, apply the fix to the real Profile
--
Some problems are tedious to debug as well as restore the custom settings, using this way will be less work to continue running as if nothing happened.
--
Extras
- Easily Disable / Enable Extensions: SimpleExtManager | Despite the contradiction
- Flags Bckp
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
