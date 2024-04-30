V 6.1 | Sporadic Crashes
crashes sporadically, no pattern observed but caught a crash sequence mesg
Vivaldi has been crashing (just completely instantaneously terminates). Did not happen until last month or so. Keeps getting more frequent.
If there is a combination of tabs that crashes vivaldi, it will keep crashing until you change one of the tabs. Then it runs again.
Started in a terminal in one of these "crash" situations. See below:
om@mydesktop: ~ vivaldi [18832:18832:0429/211444.410021:ERROR:chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(162)] Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. [18832:18854:0429/211444.763162:ERROR:nss_util.cc(357)] After loading Root Certs, loaded==false: NSS error code: -8018 [18832:18855:0429/211445.430161:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(590)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.DBus.StartServiceByName: object_path= /org/freedesktop/DBus: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.NoReply: Did not receive a reply. Possible causes include: the remote application did not send a reply, the message bus security policy blocked the reply, the reply timeout expired, or the network connection was broken. [0429/211448.376517:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0429/211448.376604:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found Segmentation fault (core dumped) tom@mydesktop: ~ code_text
Using vivaldi version 6.1.3035.111 in linux.
Beyond my knowledge sphere to solve this. Any ideas?
tom kosvic
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Vivaldi 6.1?
Is that right?
Any reason for that?
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@tckosvic ,
gee, did you not see it, I put the version in a line of text under the mesg text. Yes 6.1.
Using openSUSE leap 15.5
tom kosvic
I Saw the version, but currently 6.1 is very old.
Any reason?
Old OS support?
You should Backup and Upgrade to the latest 6.7