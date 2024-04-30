crashes sporadically, no pattern observed but caught a crash sequence mesg

Vivaldi has been crashing (just completely instantaneously terminates). Did not happen until last month or so. Keeps getting more frequent.

If there is a combination of tabs that crashes vivaldi, it will keep crashing until you change one of the tabs. Then it runs again.

Started in a terminal in one of these "crash" situations. See below:

om@mydesktop: ~ vivaldi [18832:18832:0429/211444.410021:ERROR:chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(162)] Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. [18832:18854:0429/211444.763162:ERROR:nss_util.cc(357)] After loading Root Certs, loaded==false: NSS error code: -8018 [18832:18855:0429/211445.430161:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(590)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.DBus.StartServiceByName: object_path= /org/freedesktop/DBus: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.NoReply: Did not receive a reply. Possible causes include: the remote application did not send a reply, the message bus security policy blocked the reply, the reply timeout expired, or the network connection was broken. [0429/211448.376517:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0429/211448.376604:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found Segmentation fault (core dumped) tom@mydesktop: ~ code_text

Using vivaldi version 6.1.3035.111 in linux.

Beyond my knowledge sphere to solve this. Any ideas?

tom kosvic