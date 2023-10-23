Unsolved VIvaldi crashes when opening certain sites (suspecting SSO)
-
Description of the problem
Recently I've had problems when opening various websites.
Whenever I try to open these websites Vivaldi loads them for a little bit and then just crashes (the browser window completely closes).
If I then reopen the browser it attempts to open the same page again (because I configured it to reopen the last session) so I need to quickly close the page to prevent it from immediately crashing again.
Luckily my plugins make it load a bit slower and thus gives me about a second to close it.
The problematic sites are:
notion.so
bitbucket.org
reddit.com
(and probably lots of others)
Attempted solutions & suspected cause
To resolve it I have tried disabling the plugins first, but this only made it crash faster, thus no longer allowing me to close the tab when restarting the browser.
After trying some various other things, clearing the browser data seems to have solved the problem, and looking at the common factor between the websites it seems that they all have some SSO options, of which I only use the Google SSO, so maybe something there is causing a problem in combination with the local site data?
I was not logged in yet on these websites, but I am logged in through the Google SSO on other websites (which were not causing problems), so maybe that was causing a unexpected situation on these unauthenticated websites.
Why this should be addressed
After having solved this by clearing site data about a week ago for one of the sites (BitBucket), I tried opening one of the other sites (Notion) today and it crashes again when doing so, I don't want to have to keep clearing all site data.
Especially since I can't do it just for one website, since the website it affects closes before I can do anything there, thus requiring me to clear all site data and re-authenticate for all the services I use (and also any services I might use in the future, since otherwise it might crash again with those).
Vivaldi version: 6.2.3105.58 (stable)
OS version: Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS
Let me know if any additional information might be necessary (I have no clue if there might be log files created on these browser crashes that I could find somewhere to attach).
-
mib3berlin
@Boefjim
Hi, no crash on these pages:
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58, Opensuse Tumbleweed.
Even disabled Chrome extensions can cause strange issues in Vivaldi.
Vivaldi create crash log files, if you can reproduce it in a clean profile (no extensions) you can a add a crash log file to a bug report.
Simply rename your your profile folder for a test, don´t change or install anything > test.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-linux/
-
This post is deleted!
-
I have exactly the same problem for some time. Vivaldi crash instantly when I try to open reddit.com or booking.com. The problem is with google account here. Once I logged out from google account on all other pages (including google itself), suddenly no more crashes. Devs should address it.
-
edwardp Ambassador
I'm unable to reproduce the crash with the latest Vivaldi Snapshot (6.4.3160.30) on openSUSE Tumbleweed, not using any SSO. All three of the listed web sites load in perfectly.
-
Ive posted about a problem with google in the past that is similar.
When gmail reaches that magic number of days when I have to login again, after being logged out I get the
Clearing cookies and cache does nothing. Disabling my three ext does nothing. One day .. it just worked again and was fine for about two months and then again - locked out of email(s) on this browser. Its a pain.
Youtube oddly doesnt have that problem - though I cant watch videos there because of the bs ads.
But considering the issues with gmail Ive seen others post about - not sure on the specific of sso as I do not use them - def makes one wonder about them.