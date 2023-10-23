Description of the problem

Recently I've had problems when opening various websites.

Whenever I try to open these websites Vivaldi loads them for a little bit and then just crashes (the browser window completely closes).

If I then reopen the browser it attempts to open the same page again (because I configured it to reopen the last session) so I need to quickly close the page to prevent it from immediately crashing again.

Luckily my plugins make it load a bit slower and thus gives me about a second to close it.

The problematic sites are:

notion.so

bitbucket.org

reddit.com

(and probably lots of others)

Attempted solutions & suspected cause

To resolve it I have tried disabling the plugins first, but this only made it crash faster, thus no longer allowing me to close the tab when restarting the browser.

After trying some various other things, clearing the browser data seems to have solved the problem, and looking at the common factor between the websites it seems that they all have some SSO options, of which I only use the Google SSO, so maybe something there is causing a problem in combination with the local site data?

I was not logged in yet on these websites, but I am logged in through the Google SSO on other websites (which were not causing problems), so maybe that was causing a unexpected situation on these unauthenticated websites.

Why this should be addressed

After having solved this by clearing site data about a week ago for one of the sites (BitBucket), I tried opening one of the other sites (Notion) today and it crashes again when doing so, I don't want to have to keep clearing all site data.

Especially since I can't do it just for one website, since the website it affects closes before I can do anything there, thus requiring me to clear all site data and re-authenticate for all the services I use (and also any services I might use in the future, since otherwise it might crash again with those).

Vivaldi version: 6.2.3105.58 (stable)

OS version: Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS

Let me know if any additional information might be necessary (I have no clue if there might be log files created on these browser crashes that I could find somewhere to attach).