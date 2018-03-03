@Pesala Find as u type is very good for searching articles while u browse (i use Firefox too), but u will have to give up simple shortcut & constantly dealing with multi-key shortcuts (Ctrl Alt Shift + key) when using keyboard. I hate constantly spreading my fingers like octopus, it's unnatural, un-intuitive, & hurt my hands after awhile.

Personally I won't give up multiple functionalities for ONE function. It's like giving up half of the forest for a single tree, imo find as u type isn't worth it. Especially when i can simply press . once to activate find bar.

Users coming from Firefox definitely will mourn about this missing feature, because they don't know the power of single key shortcut in Vivaldi. I think if they know about it & understand how single key shortcut works, they will willing to give up find as u type for a more powerful function.