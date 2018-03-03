Find in Page as you Type
Instead of having to show the Find in Page toolbar, find text on the page as you type.
Agree - extremally useful feature. Once you use it, you forget about ctrl+f.
@lukaszj you can assign
.for search in page (O12 style), that's easier as
CTRL+F
Pesala Ambassador
@derDay The period is already assigned by default. One can also add forward slash / which was used in Opera 12.18 for find in page, while comma was used for find within links (not available in Vivaldi AFAIK).
Pls make it optional if implemented, cuz it's contradict with single key shortcuts function, & some websites' build in shortcuts.
@dude99 It would certainly mess up my own workflow, but I know some users want this. I use single-key shortcuts for viewing toolbars, etc.
- b = show/hide the Bookmarks Toolbar
- s = show/hide the Status Bar
- i = show/hide images
- t = tile selected tabs vertically
- +/- Zoom page in/out
- 1,2 = Previous/Next Tab
- x/z = History Forward/Back
- . and / for find in page would no longer be needed
I think maybe those who are used to this feature in Firefox, don't know how useful single-key shortcuts can be.
@Pesala Find as u type is very good for searching articles while u browse (i use Firefox too), but u will have to give up simple shortcut & constantly dealing with multi-key shortcuts (Ctrl Alt Shift + key) when using keyboard. I hate constantly spreading my fingers like octopus, it's unnatural, un-intuitive, & hurt my hands after awhile.
Personally I won't give up multiple functionalities for ONE function. It's like giving up half of the forest for a single tree, imo find as u type isn't worth it. Especially when i can simply press . once to activate find bar.
Users coming from Firefox definitely will mourn about this missing feature, because they don't know the power of single key shortcut in Vivaldi. I think if they know about it & understand how single key shortcut works, they will willing to give up find as u type for a more powerful function.
I was sort of surprised that this feature isn't already available. It's a "matter-of-fact" feature, if you grew up (?) on Linux/Unix.
When you press the space bar, the page scrolls down, doesn't it? Pressing "/" to find-in-page is in the same family of features as the space-bar scroll.
Would very much like to see this as well.
Anyone also want to have the ability to set it so search terms are auto copied between tabs?
@DoctorM Vote for the first post if you haven't already done so. (Voting again will remove your vote).
soulsurfer42
Incredible that this isn't picked up. I'm using this all the time on firefox...