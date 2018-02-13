This is a pretty old request, but sadly still not implemented. In addition of the "bloated head" feeling, it's uncomfortable high position and the jumping page: The "Find in Page" search bar seems to trigger a resize event and seriously messes with some webpages when it's being toggled on/off. Some websites jump to completely different scroll positions when you try to find some text, which is especially bothersome on loooong sites.

Plus it's a serious waste of screen space, given that it covers the full width of the viewport, but uses only about 1/5th of the reserved space. I'd vote for a floating bar that's only as wide as its content and can be positioned anywhere we want. Or, if given the option, i'd like it to be permanently available in the middle of the status bar or open in there (without increasing its height of course), where at my browser size about 80% of space is just wasted.

Please could you look into this and give the "Find in Page" some long missing TLC? Ty.