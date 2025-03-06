Easy to Implement Feature Requests
Updated 5/3/2025 for Vivaldi 7.2
With over 5,230 feature requests for the browser, it is not surprising that some users are getting frustrated at the apparent slow progress.
Summary of Feature Requests
Category Threads Desktop 3,710 Mail, Calendar, and Feeds 652 Android 864 Automotive 6 Subtotal 5,232 Community 180 Total 5412
The perception could be changed by fixing some simple things in the next few Snapshots, while waiting for those that are hard to do, though often requested for many years.
- Change Initial Focus for Clear Private Data Dialog
- Page Down Should Scroll by a Full Page
- Option to not open Explorer after Screen Capture
- Permanently Delete Bookmarks or Notes with Shift+Delete
- Open Download Manager in a Separate Tab
- Show Link Info as a Tooltip
- Increase the Range for Default Zoom
- Finer Increments for Zoom
- Option to Disable Launch After Installation
- Find Next/Previous Without Showing Toolbar
- Option to Open URL/Search Results in New Tab from the Address Bar with Enter
- Resizing Bookmark Tab Sidebar
- Option for Find in Page Toolbar at the Bottom
RadekPilich
@Pesala How should we understand this topic?
Can we submit our personal TOP 10 of small requests or something like that?
Pesala Ambassador
@RadekPilich Sure, you can post your own list of things that you think would not take long to do. Provide a link to the existing feature request so that others can upvote it.
If any do not exist yet, don’t post them here. Create a new Feature Request Topic.