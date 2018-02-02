Proximity Search to Find Two or More Words
Find in page for two or more words within a sentence.
jkierzkowski
@pesala Accually, having RegEx support would do, see: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24116/regex-support-for-find-in-page
@jkierzkowski RegEx requires previous knowledge. Less knowledgeable users would just type two or three words in the hope of finding them. For example, if I type "two words" in the find in page toolbar on this page, nothing is found. It would be better if the words "two" and "words" were both highlighted wherever they occur.
To use RegEx, one would have to know what to type, e.g. "two OR words" and what if one was actually searching for the exact expression "two OR words"?
Two adjacent words are now found, so find in page does find my example of “two words,” but it does not find two words in the same sentence, if they are not adjacent.