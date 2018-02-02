@jkierzkowski RegEx requires previous knowledge. Less knowledgeable users would just type two or three words in the hope of finding them. For example, if I type "two words" in the find in page toolbar on this page, nothing is found. It would be better if the words "two" and "words" were both highlighted wherever they occur.

To use RegEx, one would have to know what to type, e.g. "two OR words" and what if one was actually searching for the exact expression "two OR words"?