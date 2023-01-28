It also would be great to see multiple patterns to search highlighted in different colors.

Find in Page (Ctrl+F) also needs enhancement to be able to search multiple words at once and highlight them with different colors similar to Twinword Finder extension ideally with the possibility to find using REGEX too (or without it).

I'd add new features to this base as Twinword Finder lacks the following: For example in the screenshot, there is no clear distinction in how many words matched were found for every word in the list. It only shows the global account (1 of 262). It would be better to enhance the interface in such a way that we get at a glance the counts for every word in the list and the ability to be able to navigate the results for every word list (Example: Vivaldi 19 of 132; HTML5 3 of 3; tab 58 of 69, etc.)

Also, a way to distinguish if we're looking for complete words or not (i.e. It's not the same to search the word "list" to the word "lists" . If I just care about the "list" findings, it shouldn't highlight the plural word in this simple example).

That would rocket Vivaldi Find in Page to another level.

Please consider this feature request to be taken into consideration.

Greetings!