[Mostly solved] How to revert to previous design, to get rid of rounded elements?

Hi all,

any idea how I can get rid of these rounded elements? And you don't only come across those in the "Confirm exit" context.

Over the last few days I realized how much they actually annoy me, as they do not fit in with the Cinnamon desktop environment (leaving aside that they also remind me of some other spying OS).



(1) These buttons used to be way more rectangular, if not fully.

(2) There are still rounded corners?! What am I doing wrong in the Theme Editor settings? (see below)

Settings > Themes > Editor > Settings > "Corner Rounding" -> lowered amount, incl. to fully disabled, BUT that does not seem to affect those elements shown in the above image.