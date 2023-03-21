Customize Appearance of Menus and Scrollbars
Customizable or at least additional dark look of context menus and scrollbars (with light font).
Beyond just a dark theme, I think it would be nice if it matched the theme colours.
Marko Indaco
Hi @asires , as because I was looking for something to customize scrollbars, and I found this thread, I would suggest this addon for all the community, in the meantime. I'm trying right now and it works perfect in Vivaldi (no bugs or issue for the moment). Give it a try
would also love to see the ability to remove certain parts and round the corners of these menues
Make vivladi use it's own built in scrollbar if possible instead of the default chrome scroll bar.
Would make the browser a bit more customizable.
0_1549255016002_e7e77568-ac04-4d2b-af6b-13dc9441a714-image.png
Pesala Ambassador
billysielu
Would really like a Dark Mode scrollbar in Vivaldi.
It is 2021--please finish up Vivaldi theme support, which is still unfinished for these parts of the Vivaldi interface...
- drop down menus
- right click menus
- scrollbar
- background tab text color [also with the option to make them dimmer than the active tab]
Please make them use our theme colors, which is especially needed for dark themes.
[bug reported VB-76655]
This really should be part of vivaldi as standard..to customise the scrollbar.Not sure i wish to install an addon for this though,
come on vivaldi team! with 60+ votes, and it is now 2021!
noopiscool
I came here to share that bright white context menus and scrollbars were the biggest 'theme-breaking' aspects of Vivaldi on my darkened KDE linux system that I want to see fixed.
For those looking for an immediate workaround, I tested a number of extensions and this extension gave me the absolute best scrollbars: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/modern-scrollbar/bgfofngpplpmpijncjegfdgilpgamhdk
The other scrollbar extension that was linked earlier was horrific - you couldn't even enter a custom color hex code, you were stuck crudely eyeballing a color selection tool to match your theme and I wasn't having it.
If anybody has a work-around for context menus, I would be happy to learn of it.
Vivaldi has had dark context menus for a while now - is this request complete?
nope, vivaldi doesn't have official theme support for dark context menus.
this is soo sad, that we have Powerfull right-click menu but, not most Appearance customizable !