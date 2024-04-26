Whats settings is being sync and what is not
Hi,
Given just within Windows version, which settings were being synced and which of those were not? any list for that so easier for user to setup new machine and setup those were not syned (instead of go through every page of settings)
Hi,
Better view it by yourself.
Create a Standalone Install and Sync.
Between versions there are some things added so that list will change overtime.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
mib2berlin
@jasonwch
Hi, there is no list I am aware of, it also change at updates often.
Some settings not synced are:
Command chains
Keyboard shortcuts
Themes
I guess other user can expand the list.
The most users care more about data than settings, Sessions, Workspaces and so forth are not synced.
I often sync new devices and get a working Vivaldi in 5 minutes, if I notice a setting is not as a like, I change these on demand.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Standalone
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@jasonwch Added WebPanels are also not synchronized.
mib2berlin
@stardepp
Hi, I think this is data not settings.
Are you aware of a setting not synced?
Cheers, mib
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@mib2berlin Mouse gestures, notes Attachments, Standard fonts
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@jasonwch Synchronise: Speed Dial Thumbnails (Pipeline) • Web Panels (Nice to Have) • Saved Sessions (Nice to Have) • Email/RSS/Calendar configurations and seen/read statuses • Workspaces (Pipeline)
Thanks all, seems like I really need to compare the settings whether I setup a new machine
Your best prevention is to run the mentioned steps about the Standalone.
Then copy/paste from Preferences.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83213/guide-internal-v-files
@Zalex108 i m always using standalone version. So do you mean the standalone version folder can be reused on new machine?
You can install 2 StandAlones or even create 2 Profiles and Sync the same account on both at the same Installation.
Back up always before test that kind of things.
You can Copy/Paste the Profile from one Machine to another but some settings will be autoreset itself.
All is explained on the Extra Steps.