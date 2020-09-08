@petersaints Check how default Speed Dial thumbnails are linked in Bookmarks file (located inside Your V profile directory). Look for entries with filenames like "sd_...".

This directory is accessible from V but the main problem is that part of path (at least on Windows) is version-specific.

So you have to move your files after every update or for example place hardlink te entire directory (and manually update it with Vivaldi too).

It could be scripted ofc but a native support is always the best option.