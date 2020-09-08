Sync custom Speed Dial thumbnails
-
I'd like to sync thumbnails across my devices.
It will be nice if Vivaldi ask me if I want to sync all of them or only "custom" ones (so there should be internal flag to mark if thumbnail is generated or custom)
-
Agreed! I have custom thumbnails for all of my speed dial items and having them not sync across devices is unfortunate. Would love to see this feature ASAP!
-
mib2berlin
Hi, just for info, if you have the images in a cloud like Google Drive, One Drive, and the path is the same on all systems all custom icons are working.
Syncing icons would be better for sure, up voted.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin It's hard to maintain same path across different machines for me...
Windows / Linux / some machines with limitations enforced by company policies, etc...
For now the only way to be sure is to keep all thumbs in directory with built-in ones and edit bookmarks file using relative pathes.
-
petersaints
@ROTFL
How do you use relative paths? It may be a good workaround but I'm not sure how to do it.
-
@petersaints Check how default Speed Dial thumbnails are linked in
Bookmarksfile (located inside Your V profile directory). Look for entries with filenames like "sd_...".
This directory is accessible from V but the main problem is that part of path (at least on Windows) is version-specific.
So you have to move your files after every update or for example place hardlink te entire directory (and manually update it with Vivaldi too).
It could be scripted ofc but a native support is always the best option.
-
I am honestly a bit astounded that this along with Store Custom Speed Dial Thumbnails still haven't been implemented. Syncing the thumbnails across various machines is rather important to me, and I would also very much like to move my thumbnail folder somewhere else so that it acts as a backup instead.
-
I'd love to have this option implemented in Vivaldi Mobile
-
Yea, if sync, then for all machines. Now since the Android version is out I imported my Opera bookmarks and switched to Vivaldi. The sync feature is most important in this scenario.
Speed dial looks very poor on the Android so far.
Dieter
-
Yes, this feature I would like to see added as well as custom speed dial images.
-
So do I, however, it seems to work between my PC and laptop.
Ton.
-
Yes, please!
-
winstondared
Yes this would be really useful.
-
When I was using Opera as my primary browser, I needed a way to add custom speed dial thumbnails because they didn't include that as an option. Opera has a file called
BookmarkExtrasthat is a
jsonthat contains all the thumbnails in
Base64.
Vivaldi could convert all custom thumbnails to
Base64and sync that fairly easily.
This would mean dropping support for moving
GIFsas thumbnails, but how many people actually make use of that functionality? They could exclude
GIFsfrom the conversion or from sync altogether to still accommodate the few that use
GIFs.
Edit: You actually can encode moving
GIFswith
Base64, who knew.
-
Onweerwolf
I would love to see this implemented as well.
-
breadoflife
@Onweerwolf Yeah, seems like it would be quite simple, too.
-
ivan.a.petkov
3 years later it is still in the pipeline and nothing changes...
-
@ivan-a-petkov I think the issue is the additional amount of data this request would cause on Vivaldi’s servers. For the same reasons image sync is disabled for notes. Background pictures don’t sync either and I wouldn’t expect this to change.
-
ivan.a.petkov
@luetage I used to use an add-on for Firefox that synchronized all custom thumbnails and I doubt that the independent developer had the server resources to sync all the custom thumbnails... Maybe there are some sort of solution of the problem, I don't know.
-
Onweerwolf
Come on guys, make this happen please. This is the kind of thing that shifts software from great to perfect.