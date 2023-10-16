We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Sync Workspaces
Hello,
Is it planned that the workspaces are synchronized on all our browsers (desktop and mobile)?
If not, it would be a real plus
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The open tabs are already synced, but they're currently not grouped by Workspaces.
@jane-n This request is complementary to my other request speed dial and bookmark bar dedicated to each workspaces
msmr Ambassador
are workspaces being synced computer < - > computer already?
my worksessions don´t come over from my other computer yet …
maybe restart of the browser helps …
I'd love to see more stuffs synched such as :
- workspaces and
- web panel
ficusmacrophylla
@jane-n yes but keeping them organized through the devices could make an HUGE difference. Actually I have to duplicate my tabs from my tablet to my pc (and even my phone sometimes) and this thing brings to an unique mess.
Please, it could be a super useful feature!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@ficusmacrophylla said in Sync Workspaces:
Please, it could be a super useful feature!
I agree and hopefully we'll be able to improve syncing of workspaces soon.
(I haven't really spoken to the devs to see how much work it would require, so can't make any promises at this point )
davidwalton
Please, please, PLEASE let us sync workspaces across our devices.
I love the new workspace feature. It allows me to easily have a "Work" workspace and several "Personal" workspaces. But I switch between my work on multiple devices all the time. Having all my tabs properly organized and updated between devices would convince me to use Vivaldi on all of my work machines.
RiveDroite Ambassador
It would be amazing to have workspaces synced between desktop and Android versions!
This is a MUST.
Yes yes yes I can only back this request up ! would make me vry happy and productive
-
I second (or rather, fortieth) this.
I've already fully embraced workspaces, and am also using tab stacks. Altogether I've probably got about 100 tabs open.
When I'm on a secondary device (e.g. phone), you see all tabs in all workspaces and tab stacks, but without any structure. It'd make it a lot easier to find your tab if you could see the structure of workspaces and tab stacks.
In the former version, I could sync my sessions by copying just the bin files. For example, I could save a complete session of ~ 150 tabs as "wahtevername" and copy "whatevername.bin" among the devices achieving the almost-complete device sync. Now your "*.bin" system has been changed and this method doesn't work anymore
Please, restore it. It was a perfect non-server sync method.
sinistarbits
Sync Workspaces would be an incredibly useful tool to keep my workflow across all my devices, and between my linux and windows installations.
I should be able to select which workspaces I want to "full sync" between synced instances of Vivaldi, and also keep some "private" (for having work workspaces, for example, and not have them on home)
tuxbutteaux
want!
LucaMasera
I also would like to see this feature implemented.
As some of the others that request it, since I've split all my tabs in different workspaces, once I open Vivaldi on another device I get a 'unclassified' mess of tabs.
So, I would be really thankful to see it implemented really soon.
brokenmold
I thought everything syncing across devices was like the entire selling point... wtf.
RadekPilich
Yes, but the sync of workspaces should be a property of each individual workspace.
Each workspace should have a property of being either local or synced.
We might need additional terminology to discuss this - i.e. local (only on a given device), synced (accessible via cloud), mirrored (synced as actual workspace across browsers).
Additional local parameter of each workspace should be displayed / hidden, so that we can hide some
syncedmirrored workspaces on some devices (i.e mobile).
This is the minimum meaningful requirement in my opinion to make the sync work for majority of power users.
loikawhaticando
This is a MUST HAVE for me. Until then I'll have to keep using Workona to manage lots of tabs across multiple machines.