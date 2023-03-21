Sync saved sessions
I'd like to sync also saved sessions between my devices
is this still a missing feature?
because i can't get my sessions to sync. Which somehow seems odd and feels like the first thing that should work when setting up a sync system... but then again that could be my ignorance.
Para-Noid Ambassador
@overflow It's a missing feature. A feature many users might be interested in.
I'd like to see this implemented as an item in the sync data settings.
@Para-Noid It is a year ago, but still nothing... possibly no one needs this feature? I am struggling with synchronizing stuff I am working on - mainly searches - between my Win10/Ubuntu dual boot laptop and my tablet and Android mobile phone. I have tried workout based on symlinks/hardlinks, but somehow no success yet... would anyone know about solution? It just does not look like we would get anywhere here... I have been waiting for too long and it's being just too much pain!
Well this is disappointing. I'm preparing for the arrival of my new MBP 16" by getting my Vivaldi usage synced across my various computers. As an experiment I tried saving a session on one computer to see if it would sync to my others. It didn't show up so I did a search for "vivaldi saved sessions sync" and came upon this ancient thread.
Would anyone at Vivaldi care to shed some light on why saved sessions are not part of the sync data?
I suppose I'll have to stick with https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/freshstart-cross-browser/nmidkjogcjnnlfimjcedenagjfacpobb in the mean time
@jsumners Sync is under continuing development. Sessions potentially take up a huge amount of space on a server. An efficient solution for this has not yet been arrived at. Something like a list of URLs for saved sessions may eventually be incorporated.
@Ayespy Good to hear that it's being worked on. Sessions are one of my favorite features, so it'd be really nice to be able to sync them across devices - even a manual selection of particular sessions to meet space considerations or something similar.
ozoratsubasa
A list of URLS is better mainly for the server, don't take a lot of space/resources.
In the list of things that could be synced there are
Sessions.
I was sure that it means saved sessions.
But looks like it is the list of currently opened tabs.
IMO, this is just misleading. Tabs are, well, tabs, and a session is a set of windows and tabs.
Also, I'm not sure why somebody ever needs to sync the list of currently opened tabs?
On the size of the sessions - maybe there are some other options for synchronization that could be built-in?
For example, using user's Google Drive?
ozoratsubasa
To keep browsing their site in different devices/places
iJohnnyCash
It's more important feature than sync tabs. It's enough to be synchronize only the position each tab, even without page data. People used to change workstation during the day and the week. If you have struggles with server resources found an implementation with cloud drives or offer as monthly paid feature.
kevinfreels
@Ayespy My first reaction to this was annoyance. But after some contemplation I think I understand what you're saying and I believe Vivaldi may have a different view of what we want compared to what we're asking for. Either that, or there's something I don't understand about how it works on a deeper level. Perhaps this is why so many are shaking their heads wondering about the extended delay on this......
I can't speak for everyone but let me tell you about my need for this. I launched my own wireless internet service to rural areas a couple years ago. We are barely making a profit but doing some amazing things for people who didn't have access before. Because of the slim margins, I wear about five different hats. As President I deal with a number of licensing and regulatory issues. As engineer I deal with a number of complex issues regarding equipment, network, etc. I deal with sales and organizational issues as well.
So one "session" may be entirely about firewall issues for example. I will open a link, open additional links from there, finding my way to the information I need and stumbling across other important topics that I don't have time for at the moment but want to revisit. I may get to the heart of the problem, load the firewall up, start working with it, solve the problem and then close out the browser and firewall. But what of all those pages I want to review and/or have ready the next time a similar issue arises? Without sessions I have two choices....add 20 more bookmarks to my out of control and largely useless favorites, or just close it and later have to start my search from scratch.
Sessions solves this problem. The next time I am dealing with the firewall, I can open the firewall session and go from there. Some pages I may stumble across and find after deeper reading that they are redundant. Others may not apply. So I close those but have newer windows open. Then I re-save the session when I exit.
Side note: Automatic session saving/overwriting should only happen with a settings to choose whether or not to auto-save sessions. If yes, it will overwrite opened sessions. If no, it will not auto-save. To save resources on your end, auto-save session will only overwrite previously saved sessions when the browser is closed. Anything else has to be invoked by the user manually. If you really want to get fancy, you could opt to provide that all sessions, even new browsing sessions that aren't saved still remain available for X hours after closing the browser. This would be a neat feature on it's own.
Unfortunately, as sessions are handled now, if such a problem comes up and I don't have access to the machine I used last time, I still have to begin from scratch. But I have found one workaround for this..... I can do them all in tab groups and keep them all open all the time!
Here's where I think Vivaldi is missing the point. I'm using sessions as a grouped, actively changing bookmarking tool that doesn't require me to go through 30 windows in my favorites and open them all each time. It reduces resource use as well since I don't have to keep 200 windows open as tab groups. I'm not a programmer, but I spent an absurd amount of time finding ways to minimize the transport of useless information in our network to preserve more bandwidth for users. At our site hubs we cache popular websites locally which uses a lot less transport out to the public internet. The opposite of what I'm suggesting here.
It seems to me that providing this would reduce storage space used by Vivaldi, not drastically increase it. And perhaps this is why there is a misunderstanding regarding what I (we) need, vs what you think I'm (we're?) asking for. You don't have to store all of the html for all of the pages in a saved session. In fact, you don't need to store any of it. If the site is up it will reload whatever is necessary. If it's not. then it's a dead page either way. All you need to save is the tab name, location, and url. Maybe the browser itself can have an option to pre-load saved sessions for faster access but that could get complicated.... "Pre-load? Yes, How many sessions? um-4, The last 4 or a specific group of 4? load them with or without graphics, audio, video? Use maximum memory or a certain percentage? Storage space allowed? Store where? Hibernate after pre-loading? ..... just a few possibilities here but you get the point I'm sure. lol
And maybe that mess is what Vivaldi is concerned about. But as I said before, unless I'm missing some key issue here, Vivaldi doesn't need to save all of that data on their servers. Just the tab name, location, and url. That shouldn't take up much more space than traditional bookmarks, and less than what I have now which is 8 separate hibernated sessions. Even better if we could get an option to hibernate background tabs on launch....Or preload hibernated pages at launch without media....
Maybe some users want all of this data cached, but I can't see why. When the user opens a new browser and syncs, all that data has to be loaded and the only difference is that if it's loaded from your servers, it will be old data. If there's some reason why just the tab, tab position, and url can't be saved as a session in a database for easy retrieval, then perhaps it can be done through some kind of scripting. That's all above my pay grade.
I will say that one other thing I would like on sessions is the ability to password protect them. If I'm out of the office and I have to give someone access to my machine to get some engineering data for a service problem, I don't want them to be able to open a session for accounting or access customer records which are protected under various privacy laws. I also think that would make Vivaldi the only provider of password protected session management.
@kevinfreels
This! I use saved sessions the same way. The launcher for a topic I was considering without the need to bookmark it (because sometimes this search process is a mess). No need to cache it. If it were possible to sync, there would be nearly no need for more improvements for this browser beside optimizations.
Make it happen guys.
loganbjones16
Yes, please at least start with a list of URLs for a minimum viable product. You can get fancy later with history or whatever else, but I just need URLs for now. That should be pretty resource efficient and easy to add? Thanks!
Hey guys,
I think I've got an easy solution for you!
Maybe it takes a little time to set up if you have many tab stacks and tiles, which a Syncronized Session would restore completely I think, but it should get the work done!
As Vivaldi is able to sync your bookmarks, I'd just suggest you click on your first tab in the window you want as "Session", hold Shift and click on the last tab in your window. Now right click, Add to Bookmarks. Make a new Folder and name it "Session 1". repeat for all the Sessions you want to sync. Should be viable, takes little effort since you won't be doing that quite often and solves the Vivaldi team a great deal of efforts and resources to give you something you could easily achieve this way
Said that, I'd love that feature if it's not a big loss for the team to develop into that ^^
Thank you for the great browser!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Zkillah Alternatively, you can simply archive your sessions and send them to yourself by email or on a USB stick.
- Standalone Path:
{installation folder}\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions\*.bin
- Standalone Path:
@Zkillah For the bookmarking parts, right click the bookmark menu and choose "Bookmark All Open Pages". It puts stacks in folders.
Synced tabs is the cloud icon on tab bar, next to closed tabs.
-
@Pesala good tip; full path:
%localappdata%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions
Hi,
Syncing Profile to a Cloud would help too.
pCloud works fine and uses an easy Virtual Local Disk.
Also it's crossplatform.
Pick some software to automate the process.
--
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
regberesford
This is a definite need for me. It just seems also common sense to have the sessions saved.
Can backup as a bookmark but i have lost twice a bunch of saved sessions - through computer failure and crossing over to the backup computer to see there is no sync'd session there.
So yes, P L E A S E to have this feature.