Sync Web Panels
CheVe11e_191
Web panels should be synced too.
CheVe11e_191
@nekomajin I do not want to have new bookmarks linked to Webpanels. I want only synchronized Webpanels. Something like synced extensions.
@cheve11e_191
It would be a logical step, because those are actually bookmarks. The only difference is they open in their own document window instead of a regular tab.
Stagger_Lee
Don´t understand why not sync Panel Items. It is only one URL and 2-3 attributes. Takes not much space on server, almost nothing.
This should really be part of the sync feature. There are other settings and options missing in the sync as well.
I was sure this was implemented. Not a huge deal, will re-add them.. but still some work to do, I thought this would be part of my "preferences/settings" that auto-saved with my account, along with my preferred theme, new tab options, etc. I would encourage having as much as possible transferrable with my sync. For the web panel, especially the links, the order of them, the icons/svg icons if added, and hopefully future separators between the quick links to organize them better.
Hi,
Some Workarounds:
- Check the Extra Steps Panels at Tip
- Here for Separators
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.
Pesala Ambassador
@almalexiel Vote for the first post if you haven't already done so. (Voting again will remove your vote).
@Pesala Done already thanks!
@Zalex108 Thanks! I already checked the separators but it's too complicated for me.. probably will be obsolete by the next update too. I don't know how/where to code those things. Just waiting for an official tool instead.
Wheres the Extra Steps panels, or the Tip ..thing? I don't know where to look for that.
- Separators - Guide for CSS/JS
- Panels - ExtraSteps / go there, search for Panels
@Zalex108 thank you!
@zalex108 I'm confused... I still don't know where to look for ExtraSteps?
At Signature's, on my first reply.
@cheve11e_191 Synced panels and extensions! I couldn't agree more!
stardepp Translator
@yoghurtlu Extensions are already synchronized
@stardepp Nope…
I Installed vivaldi on my mac-PC recently but found no extensions (and no panels etc.).
However, I have a lot of extensions on my win-PC.
Pesala Ambassador
@yoghurtlu Maybe a bug. They are included by default.
@pesala
I chose "all the data" as always. Should I change to "all the selected data"?
Does "all the data" include the extensions?