Strange new issue since about 3 weeks in Vivaldi Downloads. If I download a 1GB+ size file from Google Drive using Vivaldi, it seems to completely focus all system resources on downloading the file.

Desktop Environment (Cinnamon) locks up, nothing in syslog to suggest a disk failure or other error of any sort. I can barely use the system until the final download has completed. If I toggle the network off, the system performance returns to normal.

Besides that, the pause/resume feature in Vivaldi Downloads is flaky at best for session'd downloads like from Google Drive.

Issue does not occur when downloading the same file using the latest Chrome (122.0.6261.69).

Vivaldi Version: v6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel)

Since when happens: about 3 weeks

OS / Version / DE Linux Mint / 21.3 / Cinnamon / Linux kernel 6.5.0.21