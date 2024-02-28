Solved Downloading a large file to local disk (ext4) locks up disk access
shirishkamath
v6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel)
Strange new issue since about 3 weeks in Vivaldi Downloads. If I download a 1GB+ size file from Google Drive using Vivaldi, it seems to completely focus all system resources on downloading the file.
Desktop Environment (Cinnamon) locks up, nothing in syslog to suggest a disk failure or other error of any sort. I can barely use the system until the final download has completed. If I toggle the network off, the system performance returns to normal.
Besides that, the pause/resume feature in Vivaldi Downloads is flaky at best for session'd downloads like from Google Drive.
Issue does not occur when downloading the same file using the latest Chrome (122.0.6261.69).
Vivaldi Version: v6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel)
Since when happens: about 3 weeks
OS / Version / DE Linux Mint / 21.3 / Cinnamon / Linux kernel 6.5.0.21
mib2berlin
@shirishkamath
Hi, I cant reproduce this, DL a ~1GB Opensuse Live .iso use 15% of my i5 laptop CPU, no lag or anything except open pages slows down.
Htop shows % of your CPU, if you have a 8 threads CPU max is 800%, 130% is not really a lot.
I had not much time to test pause but I stop 3 times and resume without issues.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63, Opensuse Tumbleweed, KDE.
Cheers, mib
shirishkamath
@Zalex108 Thanks. Updated the post.
Let me characterize the issue simply as high CPU usage (127+% in htop) during large file downloads from high bandwidth sources. Data transfer rate is about 7mbps from my Google Drive.
You may be able to reproduce this by storing a Linux ISO of your choice (https://linuxmint.com/edition.php?id=311) in your Google Drive and downloading it.
Ok,
First follow by yourself the Basic Steps or directly go and test on a Clean Profile.
shirishkamath
Interesting. Maybe it's just my system then. I posted it here just in case there was a browser changelog that pointed to changes in the way Downloads work.
Anyway, if others aren't facing the issue, safe to close this.
Thanks for giving it a go, @mib2berlin !
shirishkamath
Just an update with apologies, it was indeed an issue with my system due to swapping.
Android Studio was consuming too much memory causing swapfile usage on my SSD and overall system sluggishness.
Thanks all.
Good finding
DoctorG Ambassador
@shirishkamath Can you please mark your post which solved it as a Solution?
Edit the first post
Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
Submit the post again
Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
This tip was created by @Pesala
DoctorG Ambassador
@shirishkamath mib2berlin has not posted a solution.
Now you marked a solution, but as i understood you, this https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/735972 was your solution!? Wrong makred?