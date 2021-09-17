Dark Mode for webpages
-
ilyamfaisal28
Hi, I'm from Indonesia.
I really like vivaldi's vision and its features that I don't find in other browsers. But i have some suggestion for better experience in PC version, these feature came to my mind after I downloaded vivaldi android version (actually I downloaded vivaldi on PC first though... then I enjoyed using in PC, so I downloaded it in android as well).
Ok, straight to the point, that feature is Dark Mode for webpage. This feature in android work pretty well and I personally love it. So, I thought: why this feature not available on PC version too? Cause it will make my eyes comfortable when i surfing on the internet when sun is set.
Thank you.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ilyamfaisal28 Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
- Help on Feature Requests
- Vivaldi Help
- Forum Markdown Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Bug Reports
- Modding Vivaldi
- Web Panels
- Vivaldi for Android
- Snapshot vs Stable
- Vivaldi's Business Model
Please see: Color and Contrast in Menu.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
Check this too.
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels | :left-pointing_magnifying_glass: Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus | FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
lgwhitlock
You can do this with extensions like Dark Reader or Midnight Lizard. However I too would like to see it built in natively as the extensions vary in quality. Plus native would probably mean less memory use which is always good.
-
@ilyamfaisal28 Hi, go to vivaldi:flags and search for dark mode. This will make everything dark! Then again, it will make everything dark, and requires a restart to disable.
-
Poto Ambassador
There's one of my favorite features on Android: web dark mode. It can render web pages in a dark mode effect.
I wish web dark mode was available for desktop as well. I love dark mode and I believe Vivaldi can do web dark mode better than any extension or scripting plugin can render it
-
@gwen-dragon , I use Dark Mode flag and Dark Reader, working well together. Good for sites where DMflag don't work as desired.
The only lack, Dark Reader enter in conflict with Vivaldi Forum Mod
@Poto
In the adress bar
vivaldi://flags/#enable-force-dark
and select
"Enabled with selective inversion of non image elements"
Restart Vivaldi and you have dark theme in every website.
-
ravijaiswal
this is a suggestion post. please bring dark mode for webpages.
-
stardepp Translator
@ravijaiswal Try out this flag:
vivaldi://flags/#enable-force-dark
-
rafaelcastroadv
Please!
Dark mode on all websites.
-
barbudo2005
Dark Reader extension: The best
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/ublock-origin/cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm
-
stardepp Translator
@rafaelcastroadv Try out this flag:
vivaldi://flags/#enable-force-dark
-
barbudo2005
Sorry, I said "the best" not "second best"
-
mouravieffantiableism
I was using Dark Reader (I donate to them monthly), but I tried the Chrome flag "Force Dark Mode with Selected Image Inversion" and it's working great (requires less resources than the extension Dark Reader): vivaldi://flags/#enable-force-dark (like another user posted here).
-
matiasmovie
@stardepp The problem is that you can not exclude this for specific websites
-
stardepp Translator
@matiasmovie Yes, I know that. Then try the Dark Reader extension, you can adjust the dark mode for each web page individually.
-
+1
'Dark Reader' extension: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/dark-reader/eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh?hl=en
-
matiasmovie
-
domportera
yeah it would be wonderful for this flag to be worked into the UI as a toolbar option or something, which would be especially great since we now have editable toolbars and it doesnt have to be backed into the default configuration.
-
also here in support for this being a toggleable option for all websites! the thing is, i don't want to have a separate extension for dark modes such as Dark Reader (i don't like that extension anyway)- and the function works extremely well on the android app, so i do wonder why it's not implemented on the desktop browser yet.