Hi, I'm from Indonesia.

I really like vivaldi's vision and its features that I don't find in other browsers. But i have some suggestion for better experience in PC version, these feature came to my mind after I downloaded vivaldi android version (actually I downloaded vivaldi on PC first though... then I enjoyed using in PC, so I downloaded it in android as well).

Ok, straight to the point, that feature is Dark Mode for webpage. This feature in android work pretty well and I personally love it. So, I thought: why this feature not available on PC version too? Cause it will make my eyes comfortable when i surfing on the internet when sun is set.

Thank you.