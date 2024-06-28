On trying to open Vivaldi, it doesn't open. A brief dialog box pops up saying please wait for Vivaldi to close. That then disappears and then nothing. This occurred after the last update to 6.8.3381.46. No matter how many times Vivaldi is restarted, the same thing occurs.

Note that yesterday this also happened, but it started correctly on the third try. Today, nothing after a dozen attempts.

I've uninstalled it and gone back to 6.7, hopefully this issue will get fixed.

System is Win10 Pro on 2nd gen Ryzen, 32GB/1TB SSD etc etc.