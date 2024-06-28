Latest version of Vivaldi wouldn't start
On trying to open Vivaldi, it doesn't open. A brief dialog box pops up saying please wait for Vivaldi to close. That then disappears and then nothing. This occurred after the last update to 6.8.3381.46. No matter how many times Vivaldi is restarted, the same thing occurs.
Note that yesterday this also happened, but it started correctly on the third try. Today, nothing after a dozen attempts.
I've uninstalled it and gone back to 6.7, hopefully this issue will get fixed.
System is Win10 Pro on 2nd gen Ryzen, 32GB/1TB SSD etc etc.
Hi,
You could Install 6.8 as Standalone.
Go to your working profile and disconnect from Sync
Clone it and past it to the standalone overwriting the default (Being disconnected, any test changes will not populate)
Then, test out there.
If fails
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting | Toubleshoot Disconnected
Regarding Downgrades | Security issues
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@ledsales
I've got the same problem after upgrading Vivaldi. I've found following workaround:
- rename Sessions and Session Storage folders
- Start Vivaldi empty, and let it recreate the folders.
- Delete the newly created Sessions folder and rename the old folder back.
- Now Vivaldi starts with all tabs intact. It may lose session data, so it might be neccessary to relogin everywhere
This happens everytime after closing the browser, however. I noticed when I try to open Vivaldi, the update notifyer starts, but then it disappearsand nothing happens.
Alternatively it also possible manualy save session, and restore it from empty Vivaldi(after previously deleting other files from Sessions folder)
Have downgrade helped you?
I may try the same. Perhaps it is some sort of incompatibilty with new spaces feature
Yes, so far no problem since going back to 6.7. All I did was take a copy of the vivaldi user data folder just in case, uninstalled 6.8, leaving user data in place, installed 6.7 and all was fine, just losing cookies etc, so yes, have had to re-login everywhere, but didn't lose any tabs etc.
@ledsales We are finding that with the version change to 6.8, more than one 3rd party security app has decided to block Vivaldi. This is the fault of such apps, not Vivaldi.
Vivaldi never supports rolling back to an earlier version, due to security concerns, and the fact that it frequently can corrupt a profile. It's not advisable.
That said, I wish you luck.
Thanks, but it's not something on my PC blocking Vivaldi, none of my security apps have it listed as blocked, and Vivaldi was popping up a box stating it was closing and to wait for it to close.
So far, there have been no issues with going back to 6.7, although I think it's probably a bad idea to design it so that reverting to an older version may cause problems, if anyone has issues with the latest version, they need to be able to revert back. Clearly there is some sort of issue as Meriadoc had exactly the same problem.
Just expierenced the issue again with 6.7: didn't start after the dialog pop up. But Vivaldi started at the second attempt
Word to the wise: The issue is not with Vivaldi. The issue is with Vivaldi+something.
The issue is too rare and non-reproducible for devs to address.
Any user who suffers the issue is invited to try the Troubleshooting Steps.
If no joy there, come back here for guided troubleshooting, to help determine what in the local environment of your instance, or what you have added or changed, or what toxic website in a recent session is causing the issue.
DoctorG Ambassador
Sometime newer Vivaldi version were not correctly allow-listed by security solutions on the PC or do block it start.
And downgrade of browser profile to Vivaldi 6.7 is not advised by Vivaldi Team as it can cause unexpected issues which can not be fixed.
I never have seen startup issues with 6.8 and 6.9 on my Windows 11 with Windows Defender.