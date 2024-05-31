I imported my bookmarks and for some reason they all keep trying to show me previews of the actual sites! What the heck, who wants that? It only slows everything down as every single one of them tries to load every time I reload the startup screen. I just want the site LOGOS to show up.

I also want the scroll bar to be a decent width (ie, at least twice the width of the far too skinny default) and for the bar with the URL and arrow keys to not be centered (why are the arrows not all the way to the left?). I'd heard this was supposed to be highly customizable but so far I can't find a way to do any of that.