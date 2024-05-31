Brand new, how do I edit my start screen?
-
BlackjackGabbiani
I imported my bookmarks and for some reason they all keep trying to show me previews of the actual sites! What the heck, who wants that? It only slows everything down as every single one of them tries to load every time I reload the startup screen. I just want the site LOGOS to show up.
I also want the scroll bar to be a decent width (ie, at least twice the width of the far too skinny default) and for the bar with the URL and arrow keys to not be centered (why are the arrows not all the way to the left?). I'd heard this was supposed to be highly customizable but so far I can't find a way to do any of that.
-
@BlackjackGabbiani Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@BlackjackGabbiani said in Brand new, how do I edit my start screen?:
for the bar with the URL and arrow keys to not be centered
Hover the > button in address bar
Context menu → Edit → Customoze Toolbar
Drag unwanted spacer from the address bar down on page (not on toolbar editor popup)
Confirm with Done
See Animation:
-
@BlackjackGabbiani said in Brand new, how do I edit my start screen?:
I just want the site LOGOS to show up
What is a "site Logo"?
-
@BlackjackGabbiani said in Brand new, how do I edit my start screen?:
I also want the scroll bar to be a decent width
You mean in settings page?
-
@BlackjackGabbiani There is also a whole sub forum
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/2575/tips-tricks
I just want the site LOGOS to show up.
See e.g. https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/17568/i-made-a-huge-thumbnail-pack
the bar with the URL and arrow keys to not be centered
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90341/what-is-this-url-bar-space-gap-for-and-how-do-i-remove-it
-
@BlackjackGabbiani said in Brand new, how do I edit my start screen?:
I just want the site LOGOS to show up.
If you mean favicons in start page: