@mib2berlin I brought this up as soon as I learnt about it, which was only after the Stable build was launched. The Snapshot is my default, and I don't modify the Stable build, so I had no chance to bring it up earlier. The change to the default setup was not announced or discussed at all. It might be a good policy to always discuss changes to defaults, at least among the Ambassadors.

There is one feature request from August 2021 for centering the URL field, with six votes. Option to Centre URL on Address Bar

Maybe I am missing something, but I can find nothing in the Release Announcement for Vivaldi 6.0 when the changes first appeared.