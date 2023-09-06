Solved What is this URL Bar space/gap for? and how do I remove it
Got this odd gap as per the screenshot. The gap between the Show Panel icon and the back < icon
How can I remove it?
Pesala Ambassador
@darkufo Right-click on the toolbar to edit it. Drag the flexible spacers off.
The purpose is to centre the URL field on wide monitors, following the style of Edge on Windows 11 as far as I know.
Thank you very much
Can we all finally agree that NOBODY wants that space and devs should revert that change in next releases? Keep the url bar aligned on the left as it SHOULD. Thank you.
@iAN-CooG
Hi and no, I like it.
I think it save me some mouse movement.
I guess we will have many posts: "Why is the address bar now left alligned"
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin I brought this up as soon as I learnt about it, which was only after the Stable build was launched. The Snapshot is my default, and I don't modify the Stable build, so I had no chance to bring it up earlier. The change to the default setup was not announced or discussed at all. It might be a good policy to always discuss changes to defaults, at least among the Ambassadors.
There is one feature request from August 2021 for centering the URL field, with six votes. Option to Centre URL on Address Bar
Maybe I am missing something, but I can find nothing in the Release Announcement for Vivaldi 6.0 when the changes first appeared.
@Pesala
I understand some was a bit annoyed, some was even shocked but I know UI discussions are endless.
So I guess the Vivaldi team had this endless discussions.
If you involve 20 people more it may never end.
Maybe the master mind says: "Do it so".
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin Is Vivaldi a browser for our users, or a browser for our developers?
@Pesala
I don´t meant the developer.
What do you think, how many user came to the forum and ask for help to remove this crap, 100?
There is no option to edit the bar or remove the spacer when I right-click it.
Pesala Ambassador
@Kerampf Right-click on one of the buttons, not on the flexible space or the URL or Search fields.
I just discovered that, I was clicking just a little too far away But in the "Customize Toolbar" window the spacers and all the other parts are locked down. I can neither add nor remove.
@Kerampf You need to drag from the actual toolbar, while the Toolbar Editor is open. The bar along the bottom is a preview of the default setup.
Ah-ha! Thanks for showing that.