Bing Rewards do not work on Vivaldi
athosmoreno
I am using Vivaldi 6.7.3329.26 on Ubuntu 24.04 and the Bing Rewards feature doesn't work. I am able to authenticate with my Microsoft account but points are not given when using Bing search. It is a reward system that gives points to each search done inside Bing. No errors are given on Bing, but it simply doesn't recognize the search for the reward program.
I have disabled the native Vivaldi ad protection and uBlock Origin and the issue persists. On Microsoft Edge installed in the same system, the feature works.
--
@athosmoreno Looks likte this unfixed bug
⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/735896
athosmoreno
Yes, looks to be that issue. I wonder why it didn't turned up when I tried to search.