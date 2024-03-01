border on active tab for better visibility
for someone who uses very dark colours for my theme and has a lot of tabs opened at once, I have a hard time distinguishing between which tab I'm currently on.
It would be nice to have a implementation of a setting that adds a subtle but visible border around the currently active tab. This would provide a stronger visual cue, making it easier to identify the active tab at a glance, especially in situations with many tabs open and dark coloured themes.
@frozencan
@frozencan Ask in the Modifications forum.
barbudo2005
Use this simple code:
/*TAB ACTIVE*/ .tab-position [id*= "tab"].tab.active {border: 2px red solid !important;}
Look this post for instructions:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80446/about-vivaldi-s-most-profound-philosophy/14
Hi,
Hi,
More options here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94466/colored-border-tab
@Zalex108 @barbudo2005 thank you