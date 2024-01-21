Colored border tab
-
How i can made this on Vivaldi by css?
--
ModEdit: Image Fix
-
@royelon Try
#tabs-container .tab-position .tab {border: 1px groove var(--colorHighlightBgDark);}
-
& for Active Tab Only | Stack
Thx to @Hadden89
I just picked the
.tab.activefrom another Mod.
/* ---------------------------------------------------------------- HTML | CSS | FORMS | JAVA | jQUERY - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Description: Colourize Tab Border | https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/727303 Filename: Version: Date: 2024-01-21 00:00:00 Author: Hadden89 + Zalex108 (Just the .tab.active) Topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94466/colored-border-tab/ ----------------------------------------------------------------- */ #tabs-container .tab-position .tab.active {border: 1px groove var(--colorHighlightBgDark);}
It's possible to mark just the Active tab on the Stack too?
With
.tab.activemarks just Tab or Parent Stack