BUG: Website that opens new Window, causes new bug with tabs and windows.
-
I just ran into this problem and I can repeat it every single time persistently.
Proxmox VE, when you open a Console, it's using a simple method to open a new window because it's opening a noVNC window to handle it, which is being auto-resized to fit the console of the guest instance.
Anyway, what happens in current Vivaldi 6.5.3206.61 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit), is very weird.
It opens the console window in a new tab, first of all. But at the same time, it opens a new empty window to nothing.
Secondly, from this point on, opening a new tab now opens a new window, every single time. I noticed this when I'd already opened 12 new windows not realizing they were not opening in tabs. The only way to correct this when this happens was to literally close all instances of Vivaldi and re-open.
This current experience, to me, is a major show-stopping bug, I'm unable to use Vivaldi until this bug is corrected.
-
-
@ericrenfro Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
And i try to ask internally one of the server admins/backend devs about the issue.
//EDIT: I do not want to download the Proxmox image and install on my local server.
Proxmox has no Demo page where i can test this issue? Or do you know any?
-
Here's the bug report:
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport-thanks/?issuekey=VB-103904
-
@ericrenfro Thanks for report.
Link is not needed, i can find the report; only the VB-xxxxx number
-
@ericrenfro And in which browser does it work correct?
-
Thanks for actually guiding me to the right place for reporting a bug! To note too, this is a brand new installation of Vivaldi. Though, one thing noticed from this is it's isolated to a local instance of Vivaldi.
On another linux laptop, it's apparently working fine now that I test it. However, too, on my desktop, where the bug is exhibited from, I'd changed the Settings->Appearance->Open Settings in a Tab, to on, and that's caused some issues, such as vivaldi:// links that used to work, now do not, namely: vivaldi://settings/performance has to be accessed using chrome:// now not vivaldi://
-
@DoctorG This works fine, in Firefox, Edge, Safari, Chrome, etc.. Every other browser it works fine with.
-
ericrenfro
You know what, I just figured out the cause of it. Specific to my situation on my desktop, I setup a Workspace rule for my PVE URL to always open that in my "Work" workspace, so it does so, however it inhibits this bug in detail.
Of course, this is only pinpointing what's triggered the bug to be more expose.
-
@ericrenfro May be i misunderstood: the issue was caused by a workspace rule or solved by such rule?
-
ericrenfro
The cause that triggered the issue is from a workspace rule that is as simple as "contains" "fqdn", load in Workspace "Work"
This exposes the issue and amplifies it in the full description of the original post (and bug report details).
By removing the specific rule, the issue is mitigated. Though then, the rule doesn't work as desired to keep access to that website in that workspace, even if it's opening a new window.
-
@ericrenfro
So i can close the bug report as it is caused by your workspace rules.
//EDIT:
Or does the issue it happen without any workspaces in Guest Profile?
-
I mean, it's still technically a bug with how the workspace rules work against the new window operations, again, causing it to entirely change how things work, and continue to open new windows while trying to open new tabs once the problem starts. So, no I totally disagree with it being simply a "workspace rules" problem, but a side effect caused by it.
-
@ericrenfro You mean the rule is this
Or means fqdn a IT abbreviation for Full Qualified Domain Name, als URL with scheme, domain and path?
New Window operations? You mean with Ctrl+N?
or a window created by JavaScript?
-
@DoctorG I believe it's as simple as popup windows are included in Workspace rules (they should not), and it causes problems because popups are a special case that need to be handled outside workspaces.
Try it here:
https://pathduck.github.io/test/window-open-crash/
Just create a workspace rule like:
url contains "popup"
A new window opens, but not the popup and not the workspace. The popup is actually opened in the workspace in the background. All new tab commands open a new window.
This is probably what happens here.
-
@Pathduck Oh yes, i guess you caught a workspace rule issue.
Thanks for such test.
I added your testcase to bug tracker and confirmed the bug.
-
@DoctorG Thanks, I was wondering if I should just report it myself. I think the bug title should be changed as it's not really related to this Proxmox thing so I'll do that.
-
@Pathduck Good idea.
-
Yes, Proxmox VE was the example scenario since it opens a new window, the new window specifically was the condition of specific concern here.
Mainly included that specifically because it was the exact scenario I noticed it, and it's a repeatable scenario.
It likely would happen with any website scripted/designed to open a new window as well.