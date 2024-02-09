I just ran into this problem and I can repeat it every single time persistently.

Proxmox VE, when you open a Console, it's using a simple method to open a new window because it's opening a noVNC window to handle it, which is being auto-resized to fit the console of the guest instance.

Anyway, what happens in current Vivaldi 6.5.3206.61 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit), is very weird.

It opens the console window in a new tab, first of all. But at the same time, it opens a new empty window to nothing.

Secondly, from this point on, opening a new tab now opens a new window, every single time. I noticed this when I'd already opened 12 new windows not realizing they were not opening in tabs. The only way to correct this when this happens was to literally close all instances of Vivaldi and re-open.

This current experience, to me, is a major show-stopping bug, I'm unable to use Vivaldi until this bug is corrected.