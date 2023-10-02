We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
It would be great if there was the possibility of saving a backup of all the keyboard shortcuts, very useful especially for people like me who customize shortcuts for some functions that they don't see, and it's a lot of work to have to redo them all after reinstalling the Vivaldi Browser Desktop.
Even though for this, we need to export/import a .zip file, as happens when saving a theme.
Pesala Ambassador
@gbfelipe Please vote for the existing requests:
- Import / Export Keyboard Shortcuts and Mouse Gestures
- Export/Import User Settings (why just shortcuts?)
- Import/ Export Menu Layout
- Enable JSON Export and Import of Bookmarks, ability to overwrite existing
