Export/Import for User Settings
-
I miss an option for Vivaldi should have an option to export/import user settings not only for bookmarks.
This makes it quick and easy to use the same configuration on different machines.
-
@redqueen Actually there is a feature called Sync in the experimental status since 1.14 which does what you want. You can access it via
vivaldi://experimentsBut please be aware that experimental means exactly that! Make some copies every now and then of your default folder which contains your bookmarks and other settings stuff just in case there'll be an error which might erase your data.
Or you'll wait until sync is out of experimental and in a stable condition
-
Pesala Ambassador
Setting are not all included in Sync yet, and even when they are and fully working, we will still need Import/Export, e.g. for making a backup before syncing.
Not to mention that sync only works when you have an Internet connection.
-
@pesala said in Export/Import for usersettings:
Setting are not all included in Sync yet, and even when they are and fully working, we will still need Import/Export, e.g. for making a backup before syncing.
Yep - I forgot to mention that
Not to mention that sync only works when you have an Internet connection.
A browser without internet connection on the other hand has a very restricted field of usability though anyway?! ^^
EDIT:
@LonM Damn - that is indeed a good point...
-
@zaibon there is plenty of use for a browser without an internet connection. Local development and api documentation, Vivaldi's notes, service worker PWAs (eventually...), mail stored locally?
-
A Former User
Now I'm changing my computer, but I won't have both at one time so export settings would be very useful.
Btw. why is in File menu "Import Bookmarks and Settings..." if I can't use it?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@potmeklecbohdan You can import from another installation of Vivaldi, e.g. to Vivaldi Final from Vivaldi Snapshot, or vice versa.
It might be very useful if, for example, you make a lot of changes to settings while testing Vivaldi 1.16, then install Vivaldi 1.16 whenever it is released. A standalone install keeps its settings in the installation folder, while a regular install keeps settings in AppData.
You can copy your entire profile folder, see Help, About to find that.
-
@potmeklecbohdan said in Export/Import for User Settings:
Now I'm changing my computer, but I won't have both at one time so export settings would be very useful.
Btw. why is in File menu "Import Bookmarks and Settings..." if I can't use it?
You can also use this and read this guide.
-
A Former User
-
I would like to use a selection base export/import function, with a list to include/exclude all item for exporting. This will make profile refresh a lot more easy.
Extension list should be transferable, so that we can redownload extension on fresh install with just the list, no need to manually hunt down all the extension from chrome store.
-
@potmeklecbohdan
F1 o follow signature's link.
-
When a comprehensive settings export is added, please also consider making it so that they can be exported from any browser and uploaded to any other (my specific use case is exporting them from an install on a Windows machine and importing them into an install on a Linux machine).
-
This post is deleted!
-
I can see in quick commands if you type "export settings" there is an option, but it doesn't do anything, and there is no corresponding "import settings" option. Maybe at one point it was planned but the developers never got around to it.
-
@LonM There are corresponding actions that can be assigned to keyboard shortcuts and mouse gestures as well. I forget the exact thread, but I had brought these up a short while ago. I'll try to dig that up and remember what the final word was.
-
Just a reminder that we can't export our awesome settings and modifications.
Such functionality is needed, because more and more people are joining the vivaldi train, but we can't share our setup with other users ?
-
@presianbg There are mods to export/import themes and back up search engines, but no native features.
-
@presianbg We cannot share it with ourselves: I installed Vivaldi in about 3 PCs but I cannot easily take along my settings, specially the whole bunch of keyboard shortcuts that I configured.
-
@xuanma It should be no problem. After installing on second and third PC you just have to get the profile folder of the first, copy it and paste it into the Vivaldi-folders of the secondary machines.
How to do it exactly?
Type
vivaldi:about in your adress-bar and see the path to your profile-folder.
It is shown in the bottom line. The profile folder (if you have only 1 profile) is called "Default".
Copy this folder to an USB-Stick and overwrite the existing profile-folders in the other PCs (they are named "Default" as well).
This is the most inclusive export/import you could do.
After this steps you can activate your synchronization with Vivaldi-server.
-
@Pesala said in Export/Import for User Settings:
Internet connection.
The most awesome thing in Vivaldi is customization. I have a lot of control.
But this takes a lot of time when you want for example to install & configure 50 new laptops.
That's why it would be REALLY cool to export/import settings offline, like a file.
A file that contains all the settings without any sensitive information.
So that I would be able after install to just import settings from a file, restart and Voila ! same customization, same flow everywhere, without Internet, without Sync.
I think this wold be a powerfull feature.