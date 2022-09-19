We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Import | Export Menu Layout
Because losing the customized menus (I did a lot of trim on the entries) could be painful.
Also, enforcing sync for them (currently don't sync) may be a not good idea, if another profile use a different set of menus.
Pesala Ambassador
@Hadden89 This is just a subset of the general solution Export/Import for User Settings, which has been around from the beginning and currently has 114 votes.
@Pesala The linked request might never be implemented. I think it’s more likely we will be able to export different subsets of our configuration.
Pesala Ambassador
@luetage Aren't the settings all saved in the Preferences file in User Data\Default\ ?
@Pesala The menu configuration is actually stored in
contextmenu.json inside every profile folder