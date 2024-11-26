List of incompatible extensions. If something listed now work let us know.

1password: Seems to have issues with Vivaldi. Being a paid product you should contact also them for support.

Adguard VPN: Might cause browser crashes.

Alphatext: Modify the text sizes and spacing between the lines in webpages. It partially works, however, setting the spacing > 1.2 could mess with some images and buttons. Consider adjusting parameters directly in Vivaldi instead.

Anti adblock killer.js: A legacy script used in Tampermonkey/Violentmonkey and combined with an adblocker.

Auto Quality For Youtube: Seems to cause hangs on some webpages.

Bitwarden : While It works for several users still seems to have randomical/cyclical issues for others potentially linked to the nasty VB-39040

Bookmark&History extensions: Most of them won't work as Vivaldi use their own management. Of course, very few of them may works.

ChatGPT - Chatonai: Might break Brave AI while on Dark Theme.

Chrome Apps: May work but may also use chrome APIs which are not supported in Vivaldi. Furthermore, apps support is in deprecation - and they will stop to work in a few years.

Chrome APIs (depends on): Some extensions are bound with the Google Browser or the Google Workspaces, so they call specific APIs that chromium - Vivaldi and most other blink based browser hasn't.

Usually, such extensions trigger chrome://chrome-signin/?access_point=6&reason=0 (chrome sign-in) which isn't supported, the login to Google Workspaces or have "for chrome [only]" in the name.

Chrome themes: No chrome theme will work as Vivaldi don't use chromium UI at all. (Addons like osprey/stylus will work fine).

Click and clean: Was heavy on RAM and not fully working. Consider native cleaning options (ctrl+Maiusc+Canc on WinOS).

Copy Link Address: Not exactly broken, but might breaks webpages focus state. I suspect other similar extensions can do the same.

Colorzilla: Some users reported as working. If it doesn't try color.

Downalbum: The extension seems to be broken but the tampermonkey script should work.

DuckDuckGo Privacy Essential: Could break reCaptcha, badly faking the User String and even break sites in Vivaldi.

Extension Managers (when using ruleset for control the addons): There is a bug between them and vivaldi which will cause duplicate buttons at every status change. VB-99770

Extensions with "broken popup": Some extensions, while perfectly working, may have a broken popup when Vivaldi UI is <100%. Originally known as VB-39040 (now I don't know):

Cookie Auto Delete

ClearUrls

* Imtranslator (works)

(works) Little Rat

Export links of all the extensions : Will be fixed within a a week.

Enjoy movies your way: Features for streaming sites. Could break amazon site.

[Tip: as general rule, avoid any extension with such fancy names].

Extension defender: Should check for malicious extensions... but it hangs at "scanning". Just use Adwcleaner software to do that.

Extensity: Will break sign-in to google services.

Extensions for Developer Tools: Most of them should work but Vivaldi may not be officially supported or a chromium update may break it. Devs sometimes consider to try to fix it for Vivaldi. So, report the issue both at Vivaldi and on the developers page.

Eye Dropper: Don't seem to work anymore. Consider trying color.

Facebook Purity: Could cause glitches on Vivaldi and even mess with new FB layout/functionalites (which is enforced).

Feedbro The extension work but its icon is never shown due VB-73009 (workaround). :

Flash video downloader 28.2.1: This is the last version which works as expected. Newer versions often have "grabbing issues". Be careful as most of these addons could turn in malware or removed for Google TOS violation.

Google (Data Saver/Drive/Keep/Tasks/Hangouts): These extension won't work as they uses chrome sync or other api which vivaldi hasn't. You may encounter issues/incompatibility with most G-extensions.

Google Translate: Could work but may fail on some sites. Consider imtranslator for a more complete replacement.

Handsfree for Web: Control browser via voice. Uses chrome APIs.

Hoverify (paid extension): Some features are broken due popup handling.

IBM Security Rapport (Trusteer): Currently broken. Never been totally compatible, though. Working .

Internet Download manager : IDM should support Vivaldi as long you keep the software, the extension and vivaldi updated. Legacy versions are not supported. IE Tab multi (enhanced): A very old extensions based on the deprecated NPAPI (chromium 49!). Won't work. IE Tab: Latest version has issues with Vivaldi; older ones only works if panels/tabs aren't on right. Kaspersky Password Manager : Probably fixed

Kaspersky Protection: I fear this only support chrome. No workarounds are known (yet).

LastPass: Mixed reviews. If encounter issue try to contact them too.

Metamask: Has a broken popup/window

MultiverseX: Popup fails (VB-105172)

NaCL Support: Is not even an extension - it's a framework plugin which is in deprecation status.

Sites which use(d) this worked only on chrome

PageZipper: Seems to be broken on chromium (even the bookmarklet) so I switched back to AutoPagerize.

Powerful Pixiv Downloader/Pixiv Fanbox Downloader: Seems that cause severe performance issues on Vivaldi.

Old layout for Facebook: The extension to get the old Facebook layout may be break the site.

Omnibar/Omnibox extensions: Vivaldi don't use the chromium urlbar so the omnibox feature is not existent. Most extensions for this feature won't work.

PIP Video: An old extension based on a experimental flag and broken since chromium 56. Vivaldi now has this feature.

Selenium WebDriver: An automatization tool. Have to be implemented both as an extension and as executable. I think most of these tools won't work on Vivaldi.

Save Image Router: Not developed anymore. Save in may work (it just miss the extension button).

Sessions/Tabs/Windows extensions: Most of them won't work, but very few may works. This as Vivaldi manage these elements on its own.

Several extensions manager: Not everyone will work due an issue with their popup (most updated could work fine)

Several passwords manager: For example, Lastpass and 1password are known to have issues or became incompatible with Vivaldi. Bitwarden and Keepass seems to work fine.

Sidebar API (depends on): If an extensions only relies on this API and doesn't have a "fallback" popup won't work on most chromiums (may include edge and opera). IMPLEMENTED.

Some download managers: Some works, some don't. Try ODM or CDM.

SimpleExtManager 1.4.4+: Newest versions has a "broken" popup; 1.4.3.18 works perfectly.

Sucuri sitecheck: Should check opened site for bad behaviours. It hangs at "scanning". Use their site.

Table Of Content / Google Workspace: Extensions which need for Google Workspace might not work as they are actually linked the chrome account/API.

Tabs counter: Counting is wrong when incognito mode is on. Window panel actually has the same feature.

Text to Speech: Voice Reader TTS: May slowdown google searches.

Wallabag: It works, but you can't see its additional context menu entries do a missing implementation of chromium API in Vivaldi] [VB-40954 is fixed]

Video Autoplay Blocker: The site goes to a parked domain. I suggest to try alternatives.

Video downloader helper: The download link never appear in the download manager.

It works now but sadly went with a licence model (which might limit downloads)

VPN extensions: Most of them will work, but some may have issue ons Vivaldi (if they made only with google in mind). Report in the thread if your don't work.

Video downloader professional: It used to have bad behaviours injecting ads/trackers in opened tabs thus considered malware by AdwCleaner / Junkware Removal tool (its id: elicpjhcidhpjomhibiffojpinpmmpil)

Voice control: Control browser via voice. Uses [unsupported] chrome APIs.

Xmarks: Not developed anymore. It can only "sync" one folder - the one set as "bookmark bar folder".

I suggest using Vivaldi Sync or consider other alternatives.

zzllrr Imager Geek (ZIG): It works but multi-tab grab is not consistent since a long time probably due changes in how chromium handle tabs. I'd exclude a Vivaldi fault as its score in the store is quite low (3,5/5~).

My extension is broken! What I have to do?

First try to restart Vivaldi.

This could help for very minor issues (eg: missing icons or not active on the page);

also extensions might not work on the active tab from a saved session after a browser restart. So ensure to reload it (F5 key) before. Test in a new profile , disable or (better) remove all other extensions to exclude a cross incompatibility between them; Search for alternative addons which works. (If applicable) Ask to developers - kindly and honestly - to look into the issue with Vivaldi Browser.

Some will do and a positive feedback from extension developers will help Vivaldi ones too. Report the bug to Vivaldi with most info you can, especially the feedback from the actual developer (if any) and the precise steps to reproduce the issue. Wait for a fix or find ways to bypass the issue. (If applicable)

Work In progress: A list of Manifest V3 working alternatives. Look at 1st article and 2nd article).