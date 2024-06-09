Table of Content - Extension not working
-
Table of Content - Extension by LumApps not working for Google doc on Vivaldi browser (6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit) ). I am getting error message - drive (dot) google (dot) com refused to connect.
But the same extension "Table of Content" is working fine in other (chrome) browser
-
@arunkw You should link the actual extension so one can actually check.
I could be linked to VB-106990 bug but...
I fear that extensions from google workspace won't work at all in vivaldi or other chromiums as they need to be linked/managed by the google account (which might mean chrome ONLY)