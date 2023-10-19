The focus is being stolen from the input element when the onHover event occurs on another element.
After several updates, I noticed an unpleasant change: if the input element is in focus and the mouse hovers over an element with an onHover event handler, the focus is taken away from the input. Does anyone know how to disable this?
It does not reproduce in Chrome; it behaves as before.
6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64)
Windows 10
@zapominai Hi - do you have a test case and reproduction steps for this?
@Pathduck
I can't quickly extract it into separate code right now. If possible, you can visit the website: https://livefinances.ru
Enter login: currency_test
Password: currency_test6
After logging in, you will see exactly the same form as in my screenshot where the issue is reproduced.
@zapominai No, works fine here:
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 160afb130e98d47754ca92d477dfe950a5c0b4c1
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3570)
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Ah, those are my plugins. I ran the window without them, and everything worked. Thank you for the tests!
Here's the culprit behind such behavior:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/copy-link-address/kdejdkdjdoabfihpcjmgjebcpfbhepmh
@zapominai Good to know for other users who might experience the same
Last updated in 2016 and even says in known issues :
1. If, at the time of hovering a link, the cursor was in a textbox (without anything selected), the extension clears the cursor, saving the caret position. When you move away from the link, the caret position is restored.
Always remember the ABCDE - Always Be Checking (Damned) Extensions