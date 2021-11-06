Omnibox api support
Ive made a topic about it already awhile ago but no responses, so i figure it should be in feature request?
Its hard for me to keep using vivaldi because of a single extension (seriously)- tab extract.
Panels, stacks, out-of-the-box tabs manager, notes and so much more and yet nothing allows me to quicker keep my sanity when opening too many tabs then the single simple function tab extract provides...
...but tab extract doesnt work on vivaldi.
Because for some reason i cant understand vivaldi blocks/disable extensions from using commands via typing on the adress bar.
I think its called omnibox api?
Anyway, altenatives with vivaldi to separating tabs are SLOW for me.
I dont want to open a tabs manager, separating tabs manually, stacking then manually when i could just type ex word and suddenly filter all urls that matched in a new window.
Vivaldi is like my dream browser, it trully is. But after trying all browsers and way too many extensions i found out that at the end of the day the ones that save the most time, done the quickest way (and used most often) far outweight everything else.
I hope its a simple request. I imagine its just a single flag on chromium based browsers, that for unknow reasons is disabled on vivaldi. Please, let me use tab extract. I find myself closing vivaldi to research elswhere because of this simple incomprehemsible (to me) ausence- wich makes me sad and divided since panels, vertical tabs, stacks and notes are another thing i like to use when digging a topic, but theyre not enough to keep up with ever multiplying tabs that i can manage with extract +onetab and some session manager. I end up having to go back to browsers id rather not use, using extensions to cover what vivaldi provided me (and sadly having to use worse privacy browsers)
The missing support for the
chrome.omniboxapi is the one factor keeping me from switching over from Opera, either.
I just use a certain Wikipedia quick access extension too frequently through this API.
@xaxa What features of that extension do you need?
Because you can probably replicate most of the functionality through adding search engines in Vivaldi.
For example:
If you only use the extension to switch between 2 languages, then you could add a separate search engine for each. So if it was German and English, you could use these parameters to make 2 separate search engines:
- German
- Nickname:
wxde
- Search:
https://de.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?search=%s
- Suggest:
https://de.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=opensearch&format=json&formatversion=2&search=%s&namespace=0&limit=5
- Nickname:
- English
- Nickname:
wxen
- Search:
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?search=%s
- Suggest:
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=opensearch&format=json&formatversion=2&search=%s&namespace=0&limit=5
- Nickname:
- German
It is the dynamics, not being restricted to two language codes you frequently use. For every once in a while you want to jump directly to an article in a language you do not usually refer to and it doesn't really payout to create a custom search for.
And remember, you have to re-create your premeditated pet custom searches for each Wikipedia language version – as to this example – on every new system, if you don't want to sync them, perhaps because you don't want to share your Vivaldi account.
Yes there are work arounds for almost every missing functionality in a product like Vivaldi. But work arounds simply aren't the real deal, most of the time.
@xaxa Alright, was just seeing if maybe there was a simple fix for your issue.
Didn't know what sort of use case you needed. If it was as simple as using this workaround for a few languages, then it wouldn't be such a big deal, but once it starts getting to dozens of languages, then it quickly gets out of control.
I found this thread while also trying to figure out why the Tab Extract extension didn't work in Vivaldi.
It's always been super useful, since it can extract all of the tabs in a profile session by a pattern (window title or hostname) and dump them into one window - similar to the "Stack Tabs by Host" feature in Vivaldi, but grabbing tabs from all windows. Great for dragging out old, dead tabs you might have left behind, accidental duplicates, or just to arrange all the stuff from from the same place together to organise it.
If there's a way to expand Stack Tabs by Host to apply to all windows, I'd be willing to switch to that, though!
https://rust.extension.sh also requires omnibox.
I wonder why it isn't supported in Vivaldi yet (since it's based on Chrome engine anyway, and supports many other features).
@yurywl said in Omnibox api support:
it's based on Chrome engine
wrong, it's based on Chromium, they're not the same
DoctorG Ambassador
@yurywl Please add a issue report at https://github.com/huhu/rust-search-extension/issues/10
@xaxa About Xeno... no need for an extension. Settings > Search Engines > Add New
- Name: Wikipedia | Nickname
wpen
- URL:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Search?search=%s
- Suggest URL:
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=opensearch&search=%s
replace
enin nickname and urls with other languages you might need.
- Name: Wikipedia | Nickname
Workarounds mitigate problems, but they don't fix the underlaying generic problem.