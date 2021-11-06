Ive made a topic about it already awhile ago but no responses, so i figure it should be in feature request?

Its hard for me to keep using vivaldi because of a single extension (seriously)- tab extract.

Panels, stacks, out-of-the-box tabs manager, notes and so much more and yet nothing allows me to quicker keep my sanity when opening too many tabs then the single simple function tab extract provides...

...but tab extract doesnt work on vivaldi.

Because for some reason i cant understand vivaldi blocks/disable extensions from using commands via typing on the adress bar.

I think its called omnibox api?

Anyway, altenatives with vivaldi to separating tabs are SLOW for me.

I dont want to open a tabs manager, separating tabs manually, stacking then manually when i could just type ex word and suddenly filter all urls that matched in a new window.

Vivaldi is like my dream browser, it trully is. But after trying all browsers and way too many extensions i found out that at the end of the day the ones that save the most time, done the quickest way (and used most often) far outweight everything else.

I hope its a simple request. I imagine its just a single flag on chromium based browsers, that for unknow reasons is disabled on vivaldi. Please, let me use tab extract. I find myself closing vivaldi to research elswhere because of this simple incomprehemsible (to me) ausence- wich makes me sad and divided since panels, vertical tabs, stacks and notes are another thing i like to use when digging a topic, but theyre not enough to keep up with ever multiplying tabs that i can manage with extract +onetab and some session manager. I end up having to go back to browsers id rather not use, using extensions to cover what vivaldi provided me (and sadly having to use worse privacy browsers)