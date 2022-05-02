Windows 10. Version 21H2

Vivaldi won't load any new tabs opened either by middle mouse click or the option in the right click's menu.

This also happens if the internet gets disconnected briefly or even slown down.

When I try to open a new tab or navigate to another website I get the following screen

Already loaded pages don't experience this problem if I navigate through left-click. The problem arises too, however, if I try to go to another page from the navigation bar.

It doesn't matter how long I wait, the problem won't get fixed unless I close and re-open the browser and even then it's only a temporary fix.

Thanks for the attention. Hope you can help me out with this as I've been liking Vivaldi so far but restarting the browser every 30 mins or so is getting increasingly tedious.