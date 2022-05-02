Vivaldi doesn't load new tabs after 30+ minutes of usage.
-
Windows 10. Version 21H2
Vivaldi won't load any new tabs opened either by middle mouse click or the option in the right click's menu.
This also happens if the internet gets disconnected briefly or even slown down.
When I try to open a new tab or navigate to another website I get the following screen
Already loaded pages don't experience this problem if I navigate through left-click. The problem arises too, however, if I try to go to another page from the navigation bar.
It doesn't matter how long I wait, the problem won't get fixed unless I close and re-open the browser and even then it's only a temporary fix.
Thanks for the attention. Hope you can help me out with this as I've been liking Vivaldi so far but restarting the browser every 30 mins or so is getting increasingly tedious.
-
-
I get this exact issue. Extremely annoying. Any fix?
-
mib2berlin
@Ezrider
Hi, you are the second user report this since two Years.
Check this in a Guest Profile.
If it work there follow @luetage link.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Luetage's link is for Crashes so
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps