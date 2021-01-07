It took me awhile since I have been busy, but this is possible with a mod.

Digging through Vivaldi's code, I finally found that hibernation can be achieved with a simple Chrome Extension Tabs API method, discard.

*** Really wish I bothered to check the tabs API before setting breakpoints and stepping through all that code... ***

Here is the code:

(function () { // ============================================================================================================ // Hibernate Background Tabs Status Bar Button Mod // URL: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/396130 // Description: Adds a status bar button that will hibernate all tabs except the active one // Author(s): @nomadic // CopyRight: No Copyright Reserved // ============================================================================================================ function hibernateBackgroundTabsButton() { // Config ------------ // 0 is farthest left on the status bar's right grouping of buttons // keep adding 1 to the variable to move it over to the right. const HIBERNATE_BTN_POSITION = 1; const SKIP_SELECTED_TABS = true; const SKIP_ACTIVE_TAB_STACK_TABS = true; // ------------------- // for finding tab stack id in tab data const regex = /(?<="group":")[a-z0-9]+(?=")/i; function hibernateBackgroundTabs() { vivaldi.windowPrivate.getCurrentId((currentWindowId) => { chrome.tabs.query({ active: true, windowId: currentWindowId }, (activeTab) => { activeTab = activeTab[0]; let activeTabStackID = (regex.exec(activeTab.extData) || [false])[0]; chrome.tabs.query({ windowType: "normal" }, (tabs) => { tabs.forEach((tab) => { if (tab.discarded) return; // already discarded, so can skip it if (tab.windowId === currentWindowId && tab.active) return; // skip active tab if (SKIP_SELECTED_TABS && tab.highlighted) return; // skip selected tabs if configured to do so // skip tabs in the same tab stack as the active tab if configured to do so if (SKIP_ACTIVE_TAB_STACK_TABS && activeTabStackID) { let stackID = (regex.exec(tab.extData) || [""])[0]; if (stackID === activeTabStackID) return; } chrome.tabs.discard(tab.id); }); }); }); }); } // shamelessly modified from @luetage's "Random Theme Button Mod" because I am lazy function addHibernateButton() { // Check if button already exists before adding if (!document.getElementById("hibernate")) { let div = document.createElement("div"); div.id = "hibernate"; div.classList.add("button-toolbar"); div.innerHTML = '<button draggable="true" tabindex="-1" title="Hibernate Background Tabs" type="button"><span><svg width="12" height="12" viewBox="0 0 26 26" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M24.46.65c.1 0 .2.1.18.22l-.04.08-.06.2-.3.74-1.51 3.77-.34.85-.1.28-.04.06v.05h.16l.32-.05 2.17-.36c.15 0 .27-.04.35-.06h.26l.06.14c.11.55.2 1.12.27 1.7l-.02.02a1.36 1.36 0 01-.4.13l-3.48.6-3.6.59-.23.04h-.08a.24.24 0 01-.14-.06.16.16 0 01-.02-.08v-.16l.28-.71L19.4 5.5l.6-1.46.19-.45.04-.12v-.06h-.02V3.4h-.12c-.79.12-1.58.24-2.39.4l-.33.06h-.26l-.08-.12c-.1-.46-.2-.9-.25-1.36l-.04-.2v-.08l.02-.06a.4.4 0 01.06-.06l.15-.06.54-.11 3.11-.54 2.69-.43.83-.14.23-.04zm-7.61 4.06c.12-.01.21.06.25.2V5l-.04.22c0 .2-.06.5-.11.9l-.64 4.5-.15.99-.04.32v.11h.02v.04h.06l.07-.06.36-.13 1.1-.48 1.15-.5.37-.15.1-.04h.16c.04 0 .06.04.12.1.27.6.51 1.16.75 1.76 0 0 0 .04-.04.06a1.52 1.52 0 01-.4.23l-6.43 2.8-.88.38c-.1.04-.2.06-.24.1l-.08.02h-.02c-.06.02-.14 0-.16-.04a.16.16 0 01-.06-.08l.61-4.74c.1-.67.2-1.28.24-1.73l.08-.52.02-.13v-.1l-.02.04v-.04h-.02l-.02.02c-.02 0-.06 0-.1.04l-.31.14-2.17.9-.34.16-.12.04h-.16c-.03 0-.07-.04-.11-.1l-.4-.79-.33-.8-.02-.07v-.1l.06-.07.13-.1.56-.28a211.5 211.5 0 016.86-2.96l.26-.08.06-.04h.02zm-.71 7.32l-.02.02h.02zm-5.35 0c.14 0 .26.14.26.32l-.02.12-.08.25-2.57 8.15v.1l-.02.02v.04h.08l.14-.02.45-.12 3.63-.87h.2c.04.04.08.08.12.18l.6 2.25-.03.08-.06.06a1.93 1.93 0 01-.55.23c-.65.2-2.01.54-4.8 1.23l-4.92 1.2-.34.08H2.8l-.04.02a.34.34 0 01-.2-.08.2.2 0 01-.05-.12v-.24l.31-1.02 2.1-6.6.19-.66.06-.18v-.1H5.1l-.12.04-.43.1-1.42.36-1.44.35-.48.1-.13.02H.85l-.12-.16c-.2-.63-.35-1.24-.51-1.87 0-.12-.04-.2-.06-.28v-.2a.55.55 0 01.1-.1l.2-.1.74-.19a295.7 295.7 0 018-2.01l1.14-.28.31-.06.1-.02h.02z"/></svg><span></button>'; // positon the button based on the config let elBefore = document.querySelector(".StatusInfo").nextSibling; for (let i = 0; i < HIBERNATE_BTN_POSITION; i++) { elBefore = elBefore.nextSibling; } document.querySelector(".toolbar-statusbar").insertBefore(div, elBefore); document.querySelector("#hibernate button svg").style = "width: 14px; height: 14px;"; document.getElementById("hibernate").addEventListener("click", hibernateBackgroundTabs); } } // CHANGE #1: Re-add the button after exiting fullscreen let browser = document.getElementById("browser"); let oldState = browser.classList.contains("fullscreen") || browser.classList.contains("minimal-ui"); let browserObserver = new MutationObserver(function (mutations) { mutations.forEach(function (mutation) { if (mutation.attributeName == "class") { let isFullscreen = mutation.target.classList.contains("fullscreen") || mutation.target.classList.contains("minimal-ui"); if (oldState !== isFullscreen) { oldState = isFullscreen; if (!isFullscreen) { addHibernateButton(); } } // CHANGE #2: Re-add the button after toggling status bar } else if (Array.from(mutation.addedNodes).find((element) => element.classList.contains("toolbar-statusbar"))) { addHibernateButton(); } }); }); browserObserver.observe(browser, { attributes: true, childList: true }); addHibernateButton(); } let intervalID = setInterval(() => { const browser = document.getElementById("browser"); if (browser) { clearInterval(intervalID); hibernateBackgroundTabsButton(); } }, 300); })();

Unfortunately, dragging to reposition the button doesn't work, so you need to set it with the config variable at the top of the code.

Setting HIBERNATE_BTN_POSITION to 0 will push the button to the farthest left position in the right grouping of buttons in the status bar, like so:

Increasing the value to something like 2 will move the button to the right:

Edit: Added configuration options from a new mod I made that also hibernates background tabs, but is triggered by a Keyboard Shortcut / Hotkey. More information about the configuration options can be found posted over there.