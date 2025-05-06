Just a great browser, I have no intention of abandoning this service even as I write this post for an improvement suggestion.

Could the developers consider adding subtitle support for Vivaldi's inbuilt PiP feature for videos? This is the only missing feature that makes me occasionally consider going back to Firefox.

PiP (Picture in Picture mode) is an excellent way to significantly boost focus when watching videos. But doing so when the narration is slightly mumbly or your environment is loud is impossible without subtitles.

I'm sure you have tools available for this improvement. Other small yet significant improvement would be play back controls in the PiP window. Basically making the PiP window as fully standalone media player as possible would be great.

Thank you for reading and considering!

Regards, a big fan of Vivaldi.