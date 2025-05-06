Subtitle support for Vivaldi PiP feature
Just a great browser, I have no intention of abandoning this service even as I write this post for an improvement suggestion.
Could the developers consider adding subtitle support for Vivaldi's inbuilt PiP feature for videos? This is the only missing feature that makes me occasionally consider going back to Firefox.
PiP (Picture in Picture mode) is an excellent way to significantly boost focus when watching videos. But doing so when the narration is slightly mumbly or your environment is loud is impossible without subtitles.
I'm sure you have tools available for this improvement. Other small yet significant improvement would be play back controls in the PiP window. Basically making the PiP window as fully standalone media player as possible would be great.
Thank you for reading and considering!
Regards, a big fan of Vivaldi.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Arttu88 Subtitling on the fly would require sending the audio to an online service that performs a voice-to-text conversion (which would require very fast turnaround <500-1000 ms to be useful), which would likely be performed by an AI (which would likely include a lot of hallucinations; and it assumes that the voice recognition works well enough, even with standard background noise levels in the video, to provide a good understanding), and would cost an arm and two legs.
Effectively, subtitles is something the video site should provide. They would do it once, and be done.
Pesala Ambassador
@Arttu88 Please vote for the existing request:
Subtitles in Picture in Picture (PiP)
