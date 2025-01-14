elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64) on user switching from existing session

Since a couple updates ago, whenever I try to switch between my main and my work user I get this "elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)" on the terminal along with a few other things.

[5945:5945:0114/135553.409422:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.ScreenSaver.GetActive: object_path= /org/freedesktop/ScreenSaver: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.NotSupported: This method is not part of the idle inhibition specification: https://specifications.freedesktop.org/idle-inhibit-spec/latest/ [5945:5945:0114/135556.055315:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [5945:5971:0114/135556.149258:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [0114/135559.366379:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0114/135559.368569:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0114/135559.384789:ERROR:directory_reader_posix.cc(43)] opendir /home/nova/.config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/attachments/d836c0a6-56c0-45a4-875b-e6bc46ff6ca7: No such file or directory (2) Qt has caught an exception thrown from an event handler. Throwing exceptions from an event handler is not supported in Qt. You must not let any exception whatsoever propagate through Qt code. fish: Job 1, 'vivaldi' terminated by signal SIGSEGV (Address boundary error)

I followed the crash dump tutorial which yielded me an "Empty" tar archive (At least according to nautilus).

Since I don't have permission to upload the file here, would appreciate if someone pointed me to a reliable file sharing site for this kinda thing.

For now, to GDrive you go: https://drive.google.com/file/d/15bPvwvPB66s4gDNZV1S4S6T70tC1sX74/view?usp=sharing