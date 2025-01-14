Unsolved Switching V Profiles Error
elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64) on user switching from existing session
Since a couple updates ago, whenever I try to switch between my main and my work user I get this "elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)" on the terminal along with a few other things.
[5945:5945:0114/135553.409422:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.ScreenSaver.GetActive: object_path= /org/freedesktop/ScreenSaver: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.NotSupported: This method is not part of the idle inhibition specification: https://specifications.freedesktop.org/idle-inhibit-spec/latest/ [5945:5945:0114/135556.055315:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [5945:5971:0114/135556.149258:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [0114/135559.366379:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0114/135559.368569:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0114/135559.384789:ERROR:directory_reader_posix.cc(43)] opendir /home/nova/.config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/attachments/d836c0a6-56c0-45a4-875b-e6bc46ff6ca7: No such file or directory (2) Qt has caught an exception thrown from an event handler. Throwing exceptions from an event handler is not supported in Qt. You must not let any exception whatsoever propagate through Qt code. fish: Job 1, 'vivaldi' terminated by signal SIGSEGV (Address boundary error)
I followed the crash dump tutorial which yielded me an "Empty" tar archive (At least according to nautilus).
Since I don't have permission to upload the file here, would appreciate if someone pointed me to a reliable file sharing site for this kinda thing.
For now, to GDrive you go: https://drive.google.com/file/d/15bPvwvPB66s4gDNZV1S4S6T70tC1sX74/view?usp=sharing
@NovaExxi said in Switching V Profiles Error:
whenever I try to switch between my main and my work user
Please explain, how you do this.
mib2berlin Soprano
@NovaExxi
Hi, the archive is really empty, check
.config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/completed/.
For the developers the .dmp files are interesting but it make no sense to upload it here.
You need special software and developer knowledge to understand these files.
Following the Extra steps first fixed the issue for some reason. Forgot to test on each step, so don't know which one really fixed it
Gonna leave the info here anyways for documenting purposes
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) (Not flatpak)
Arch Linux x86_64 (Linux 6.6.70-1-lts)
New update about this
It broke again and following the same steps as before doesn't yield any results. I keep getting the same error
[11620:11620:0120/134812.268540:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.ScreenSaver.GetActive: object_path= /org/freedesktop/ScreenSaver: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.NotSupported: This method is not part of the idle inhibition specification: https://specifications.freedesktop.org/idle-inhibit-spec/latest/ [11620:11620:0120/134814.491242:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [0120/134817.183841:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0120/134817.185632:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0120/134817.196347:ERROR:directory_reader_posix.cc(43)] opendir /home/nova/.config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/attachments/ad22c018-c689-4417-807a-46d56bdb0211: No such file or directory (2) fish: Job 1, 'vivaldi' terminated by signal SIGSEGV (Address boundary error) [11667:11674:0120/134818.527692:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(878)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -3 24653112568320:error:1000007d:SSL routines:OPENSSL_internal:CERTIFICATE_VERIFY_FAILED:../../chromium/third_party/boringssl/src/ssl/handshake.cc:392: [11667:11674:0120/134818.529410:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(878)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -3 [11667:11674:0120/134818.529761:ERROR:ssl_client_socket_impl.cc(878)] handshake failed; returned -1, SSL error code 1, net_error -3
I already cleaned service workers, cleaned browsing data, and flags are down. Never installed any css mods either ¬¬
It was working just fine until yesterday. I already updated and rebooted my system just in case it was an error related to the app waking up from suspend, but no.
Hi
I've had the same error for a while now.
My topic:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104247/can-t-run-two-profiles-at-once?_=1737397299606
I sent a report and that's it. Nothing has changed.