Vivaldi has become unresponsive after last update (Windows also got an update on the same day)

Since last 4 days, my Vivaldi browser has become unresponsive. It takes a few minutes for any action (e.g. launch a tab, close a tab, etc.)

Both Vivaldi and Windows 11 got updates on the same day, so I do not know what to blame.

I have seven workplaces, and a total of 15 web pages in all workplaces. Before the Vivaldi+Windows update, the browser was working blazing fast with close to 100 websites loaded in all workplaces. It used to work fast even with multiple Vivaldi windows running 150 tabs.

All other browsers (Chrome, Edge) work normally.

All other non-browser apps (FreeCAD, Blender, pdf reader, etc.) work normally.

I tried to reset cache, but that did not change anything.

Kindly advise!

P.S. I have saved the bookmarks and passwords, but I would like to save my sessions data in case I have to reinstall Vivaldi.