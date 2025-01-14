Vivaldi Unresponsive Since Update
Raindrops1
Vivaldi has become unresponsive after last update (Windows also got an update on the same day)
Since last 4 days, my Vivaldi browser has become unresponsive. It takes a few minutes for any action (e.g. launch a tab, close a tab, etc.)
Both Vivaldi and Windows 11 got updates on the same day, so I do not know what to blame.
I have seven workplaces, and a total of 15 web pages in all workplaces. Before the Vivaldi+Windows update, the browser was working blazing fast with close to 100 websites loaded in all workplaces. It used to work fast even with multiple Vivaldi windows running 150 tabs.
All other browsers (Chrome, Edge) work normally.
All other non-browser apps (FreeCAD, Blender, pdf reader, etc.) work normally.
I tried to reset cache, but that did not change anything.
Kindly advise!
P.S. I have saved the bookmarks and passwords, but I would like to save my sessions data in case I have to reinstall Vivaldi.
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
- URL |
Add the V and OS versions.
Start from the bottom with the Full Profile BackUp from the File Explorer.
Then check in a Clean Profile
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
- Large History? Keeping it over many months/years?
- Security applications running in Windows?
Raindrops1
oops! My bad!
1. Details:
- Vivaldi: 7.0.3495.29 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
- OS: Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.2605)
- JavaScript: V8 13.0.245.25
2. I had deleted the following for "all time":
- Browsing History
- Cookies
- Cache
- AppIications Cache
This did not result in any improvement.
Before posting, I did search extensively for "unresponsive" and "slow" in Vivaldi desktop section; and found no similar complaints.
I will try the other things and revert.
Thanks for the rapid response!
@DoctorG
Yes, admittedly I had large history, but it had never slowed down Vivaldi gradually. In any case, I cleaned up the history entirely (and other things listed above). But that did not help.
As soon as Vivaldi and Windows 11 got updated, the trouble started all of a sudden. I never had the chance to see the effect of the updates in V and OS separately.
Windows Bitdefender has been running since I bought this laptop. No other change.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Raindrops1
Hi, we had reports about an update of Vivaldi cause issues/lagging with third party AV software.
Just check in the Windows Task Manager if Bitdefender is running higher CPU if you doing something in Vivaldi.
Edge, Chrome are always whitelisted but Vivaldi is not.
-
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
third party AV software
It may also be worth testing with Windows Defender disabled. I know this sounds bad but it has been messing with software. I fly in the FlightGear flightsim and the scenery servers can’t be reached with Defender on but work perfectly fine with it disabled.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@OrbitalMartian
Hi, I don't think this is necessary, we never had reports Defender cause any issues with Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib