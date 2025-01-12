Integrated peek option
PabloSavigne
There are a lot of extensions to get this feaure, but none integrated like Arc UI. Arc have a really UI feeling for peek window mode. This feature is used more by newly browsers like Zen or Arc. Thank you so much
Not everyone uses above browsers, it would be better to explain what peek view is using pics of gif or gifs
Pesala Ambassador
yojimbo274064400
AFAICS, the “peek feature” provides a functional preview of the page and not a static image.
Hopefully PabloSavigne will heed 3dvs earlier comment and edit the initial post with more detail.
PabloSavigne
Hi guys, Im not allowed to edit the post after publish.
Attached examples what I mean!
Arc
Or Max focus
Thank you so much!
P.S. a few years ago, some people shared JS mods and some extensions to bring this feature to Vivaldi, though I have no idea if they still work.
barbudo2005
Look this post and the following:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72569/always-on-top-detached-tabs/2
This extension lasts until June 2025 (MV2).
It is of no importance that it is "integrated".
Look this Mod in the forum:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92501/open-in-dialog-mod
PS:
Mods are integrated into Vivaldi. They are Vivaldi.
