This is similar to what Wikipedia does to preview its links :



...But for all links and for every page. And more, you can lightly continue to browse into the active common popup window suggested.

It is a question of unexpectedly cauterizing new branches of reading: either to denounce their interest, or to postpone the more in-depth reading later.

As it stands, either these unexpected reads are rejected and unread, or they are rejected to a new tab in the background. The latter complicates the main navigation plan, the tab bar, and forces reading a posteriori for a subject that perhaps is not as interesting as we had thought. There is even a sense of futile going back, of bewilderment even when after having followed its main reading (and its own tree structure), it is necessary to return to this previously put aside tab.

If hyperlink has made a third dimension to text and its 2D plan, I think this preview windows could be an easy way to concept an easy third dimension way of browsing.

And also as a natural way. Does our mind works like this?

Link of your browsing plan => normal tab

A colateral link of you browsing plan => stacking tab

A new unexpected link for further reading => a new tab in background

A new unexpected link which is interesting => you break your browsing plan and get this link into a new tab in foreground like these two suggestions :Double-click a Link to Open a Tab in the Foreground, Any tab extensions that still work on center-click to open a tab in the foreground?

A new unexpected link which you don't know if it is interesting or not => this active preview window

A new unexpected link which you don't know if it is interesting or not but you want to quickly browse to this new thread to see what it is and to finish it (to avoid to loose your main browsing) => this active preview window

A new unexpected link to see or manage quickly something (because your curious, just a bit, because you have forgotten to do what the link suggests to do and decide to solve the forgotten thing (and get back to the main browsing) => this active preview window

A new unexpected link for tomorrow further reading => Pocket folder (you save it as a bookmark to read it tomorrow)

Vivaldi has already all needs I think : the Rocker Gesture to call it, the mouse gesture to easy manage it (closing, get forward and backward into the historic of the popup windows), and I think a kind of popup window like firefox has already.

This new way of browsing would need probably a new command (with mouse gesture for example) which order vivaldi to transform the preview window into a real tab attached to the main window. It would be useful to keep your secondary browsing thatyou did into this popup, if you'd have decided this page needs more attention.

This preview windows, would probably reduce a lot the need of normal tab into the main windows.