As mentioned in several earlier threads (e.g. here, here and here) Vivaldi simply does not let you use the same e-mail address to create a new account...

So my question is: why? I don't see a technical reason if the account is given its own ID (as evidenced in the file storage folders) and I don't think users would be confused unless they really had no clue what they were doing. But I can see valid reasons - e.g. you want to close off one account for archiving after several years and start with a clean account from the next year, or - in my case - I have a POP3 Hotmail account which is no longer allowed to connect without Oauth so I need to either switch to IMAP (not possible through the mail settings) or create a new IMAP account with the same mail address.

When I try to create a new IMAP account - even with the old POP3 one set to offline and the mail settings altered - the set-up dialogue simply refuses to allow it. The button to test server settings does not activate.

I stopped trying after a while (I will wait for a weekend when I have the time to spend a few hours on this) but in general I find the mail set-up to be too "protect the dumb user" and I've struggled in the past when it insists on checking with the server before proceeding and won't let me just fill in settings and save it.

Not sure if this should be called a feature request - I just wanted to rant a bit about this out-of-character blocking by Vivaldi, which usually lets users configure things any way they want... But now I am going to have to go out of my way to work around the way Vivaldi does things, like it's something from Microsoft or Google!