I have recently decided to stop using POP3 for a Hotmail address and change to IMAP, however Vivaldi prevents me from creating a mail account with an existing mail address.

I can see other use-cases where it may be useful to have new accounts created based on an existing mail address, such as when there is a change in the service provider (but the address is maintained) or for separating mails into different time periods.

Please allow the user to set up a new mail account with a mail address which has previously been used.