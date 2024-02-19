@lesk said in Switchen an IMAP account in M3 to POP3:

@yojimbo274064400 said in Switchen an IMAP account in M3 to POP3: I need to delete mail from the email server because I have a quota. It's my work email, so I cannot buy additional space.

Ahh yes. This is exactly the reason I stuck with POP3 while everyone was shouting "IMAP! IMAP!" in the late nineties... a time when mailboxes had obvious quotas - usually a few megabytes - but Hotmail, Yahoo! and then especially GMail users were being convinced by the big webmail sites that they would never run out of space.

So my idea is to set up one email client to POP my emails (I'll still be using IMAP on other devices to view mails).

[...]

This seems to be a standard problem, so I'm curious: how do people handle limited server space?

In my case - just like you suggested - I have one old desktop PC (backed-up monthly) which POPs my main account while everything else uses IMAP. As quota is not such a problem these days, I set the PC to delete server messages after six months - that means I have enough history on my phone and laptops for most puposes.

The only annoyance is getting mail sent from other devices onto the PC before a backup. I move old sent mail to the inbox on the webmail site, POP it to Vivaldi, then move it to sent (by filitering/exporting/reimporting). Perhaps there's a smarter way of doing it but this is what I came up with years ago.