How do I create a new account if and old one have the same name?
The solution would be simple if it would be possible to rename the old account, but I see other users asked and it seems it can't be done.
The old account contains the emails hosted by our former provider and want the new separately contain those hosted by the current.
Is there any way to keep both the old and the new?
Thank you,
Mirco
mib2berlin
I'm not talking about my Vivaldi account.
I'm talking about some account in the M3 client.
Support is supposed to be found here, isn't it?
I'd also appreciate very technical advices, if they solve the problem.
I'm not sure why you say the new account will have the same "name" as the old one if the provider has changed... the accounts will be something like [email protected] & [email protected] - so Vivaldi will not be confusing the two.
By default the mail accounts in Vivaldi are given the [user]@[provider] names if I recall correctly, but you can change these in the settings if you like (edit: although I can't see how to do that any more, strangely).
@mossman and @Durtro The mailbox was formerly managed by a provider different than the current,
but the mail address for both mailboxes is the same, hence the conflict.
Because I didn't want to load the old messages into the new box, I decided to create the first account and load the old messages there.
But now Vivaldi don't allow me to create another account with the same mail address. Of the old one, in identity, I can change the "Sender Name" and the "Account Display Name" but not the "MAIL ACCOUNT" that you select on the left.
Hi,
It seems we are mixing things here:
User Accounts
WebMail
V Mail Client
Check whether this helps on what you are looking for:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83127/guide-mail-bckp-export-import
You could also try to put the old one as Archived
Create Bckps before any modification.
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Did the account use OAuth.
I checked in my client and an account from vicaldi (without OAuth) allows modifications but one served by gmail with OAuth does not.
Anyway as @Zalex108 mentioned maybe try putting the account offline from settings after doing the necessary backups and see if that makes any difference.
I guess the indications "put the account as archived" by @Zalex108 and "offline" by @Durtro are synonyms.
Yes, it was the first thing that was obvious for me to do, but it didn't make a difference.
I found a solution opening the new account in a different profile. Vivaldi sees profiles as totally separate realms, so this way I can keep both.
Not the ideal one, because I have to manage two profiles, but a solution anyway. The new profile serves only for mail purposes and it's not a big deal.
Thank you @mib2berlin, @mossman, @Durtro and @Zalex108 for helping me.
Mirco
Check also the link provided, there you csn make changes to the current entries and rename them.
As mentioned,
Bckp before edit.
@Zalex108 I checked and tried to change the MAIL_EMAIL field directly.
Reopening Vivaldi it seemed all ok in the settings, but the Mail panel showed the old name and not what I wrote in "Account Display Name".
Rather than take a risk in keeping it this way I reverted it back and gone ahead with the new profile.
Thank you anyway.
I'll check the guide, since then, some changes would be made to the actual Vivaldi Mail
@mirmalag said in How do I create a new account if and old one have the same name?:
The mailbox was formerly managed by a provider different than the current,
but the mail address for both mailboxes is the same, hence the conflict
Thanks - I understand what you mean now. So, assuming you're using IMAP and not POP, the only question for me is: would your old messages be kept locally if you change the server settings. I think they would, so I don't see a need to create an additional account. (But I'm not sure so I would make a backup then test, in your position.)
On the other hand, if you're using POP then changing server settings would be no problem. I had accounts for 20+ years where the server settings changed a dozen times throughout their histories.
@mossman This was the most natural choice. For practical reason I prefer to keep two separate "bags" of messages.
Thank you anyway.