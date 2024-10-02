I have recently decided to stop using POP3 for a Hotmail address and change to IMAP, however Vivaldi prevents me from creating a mail account with an existing mail address.

At the moment it looks like I will need to manually move messages to a new offline account, delete the POP3 account and only then create a new IMAP account.

This would be much easier if I could simply toggle an option in the settings of the account. Please consider adding such an option.