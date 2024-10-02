Allow change of mail protocol for a mail account
-
mossman Ambassador
I have recently decided to stop using POP3 for a Hotmail address and change to IMAP, however Vivaldi prevents me from creating a mail account with an existing mail address.
At the moment it looks like I will need to manually move messages to a new offline account, delete the POP3 account and only then create a new IMAP account.
This would be much easier if I could simply toggle an option in the settings of the account. Please consider adding such an option.
-
You must have received the same email from Microsoft that I got. I had to do the same changeover a couple months ago.
For me, the main issue was losing all the labels that I had set up under the POP account.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@ugly Has Microsoft discontinued POP3 access? I've always used my Outlook accounts using IMAP, but a recent change required an OAuth login at that point, as the regular account password could no longer directly be used.
-
@edwardp said in Allow change of mail protocol for a mail account:
@ugly Has Microsoft discontinued POP3 access? I've always used my Outlook accounts using IMAP, but a recent change required an OAuth login at that point, as the regular account password could no longer directly be used.
I don't remember exactly. But I think they just called it 'disabling insecure access' or something. So basically they made you switch to OAuth, which meant IMAP.
-
mossman Ambassador