I have often encountered difficulties while trying to set up a mail account because of the way that Vivaldi refuses to allow the user to save the account if the server settings have not been authenticated.

Example of times that this has been annoying are:

problems with the oAuth process at the provider

not having the password to hand

needing to look up server details which have changed since the last time I used it

In such cases, being an experienced user, I would much prefer the option to just save what I have already filled instead of abandoning the set-up process and have to go through it all again another time.

Please add an option to skip the authentication step - with an "are you sure?" type message if you want.