New version pausing/locking up/no menu every few minutes
-
I'm still having problems with Vivaldi, which is a shame because I keep coming back to it - it's a great browser.
But it's giving me a lot of problems recently especially after the new tab features have been added. I've been getting a lot of locks up and pauses over the last couple of days. I thought it was an extension and so I've disabled those and also deleted my Sessions folder.
And with only 6 tabs open, it's now happening again and I've lost the right click menu anywhere within the browser - It works fine on the desktop.
Anyone else suffering this, or is it just me?
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Do you use more than one screen connected?
Try leaving just 1 or the Laptop's.
If continue
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Okay, removing the sessions folder and disabling all extensions seems to have helped for now and I've slowly started to introduce necessary extensions that I need for work. All seems good for the minute.
Thanks for the steps, links, etc. I've updated my signature with suggested info.
-
I have the same problem, and I have been able to narrow the issue to websites that produce way too many javascript/xhr requests. For example, browse this site:
https://www.simpsoncadillacbuenapark.com/
My uBlock Origin extension blocks tens to hundreds of THOUSANDS of http requests! Crazy. Now this could be the fault of those websites, it could be the uBlock extension, or it could be something Vivaldi changed that triggers additional javascript events. Regardless of the cause, this problem has only surfaced recently. I feel the burden here is on Vivaldi. My entire browser shouldn't become unusable because of one bad website.