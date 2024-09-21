I'm still having problems with Vivaldi, which is a shame because I keep coming back to it - it's a great browser.

But it's giving me a lot of problems recently especially after the new tab features have been added. I've been getting a lot of locks up and pauses over the last couple of days. I thought it was an extension and so I've disabled those and also deleted my Sessions folder.

And with only 6 tabs open, it's now happening again and I've lost the right click menu anywhere within the browser - It works fine on the desktop.

Anyone else suffering this, or is it just me?