[Solved] Links from external application opens new Window, but not URL
-
Ultima1981
Hello together,
since one of the last updates of Vivaldi I have a strange behavior with links in external applications. Vivaldi opens either with a new window and the configured homepage, if Vivaldi is not already open. If it is already open a new window is opened with the default for "new tab", in my case the speed dial page. In both cases the URL of the link is not opened. It does not matter from which program I click the link.
If I change my default browser to Firefox it works as it should. If I change it back to Vivaldi it again behaves as described.
I am using Mint 22 Cinnamon with the latest Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit), originally installed through the .deb package of version 6.8 and then updated through the Update Manager of Mint when new updates became available. I know this worked before, so I am unsure what changed aside from the Vivaldi Update.
Any help is appreciated.
Thank you.
-
-
@Ultima1981 Try a reinstall of deb package and set Vivaldi as default browser.
Perhaps the mime-type association was broken.
Check each command in shell:
xdg-mime query default text/html
xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/http
xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/https
What is shown?
For a repair of mime associations do this:
- Start shell (Terminal)
- Run
xdg-mime default vivaldi.desktop x-scheme-handler/https x-scheme-handler/http
-
@DoctorG Thanks for trying to help me. All three commands show "vivaldi-stable.desktop" as output. So I would think this is OK.
Any other ideas?
-
@Ultima1981 How many vivaldi-stable.desktop do you have?
Check with
sudo find / -name "vivaldi-stable.desktop"
Should be only /usr/share/applications/vivaldi-stable.desktop
-
@Ultima1981 Check in the /usr/share/applications/vivaldi-stable.desktop
for lines
Exec=
Mine on Mint 21 Cinnamon finds
$ grep -i "Exec=" /usr/share/applications/vivaldi-stable.desktop Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable %U Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --new-window Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --incognito
And i have no issues starting Vivaldi from f.ex. links in LibreOffice
-
@DoctorG said in Links from external application opens new Window, but not URL:
How many vivaldi-stable.desktop do you have?
There seem to be several in my case, but some are from timeshift snapshots. The complete output shows this:
/mnt/Timeshift/timeshift/snapshots/2024-09-17_18-00-01/localhost/usr/share/applications/vivaldi-stable.desktop /mnt/Timeshift/timeshift/snapshots/2024-09-17_18-00-01/localhost/home/daniel/.local/share/applications/vivaldi-stable.desktop /mnt/Timeshift/timeshift/snapshots/2024-08-19_16-39-06/localhost/usr/share/applications/vivaldi-stable.desktop /home/daniel/.local/share/applications/vivaldi-stable.desktop /home/daniel/Schreibtisch/vivaldi-stable.desktop find: ‘/run/user/1000/gvfs’: Keine Berechtigung find: ‘/run/user/1000/doc’: Keine Berechtigung /usr/share/applications/vivaldi-stable.desktop
@DoctorG said in Links from external application opens new Window, but not URL:
Check in the /usr/share/applications/vivaldi-stable.desktop
for lines Exec=
This are the lines for Exec=
Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable %U Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --new-window Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --incognito
-
@Ultima1981 said in Links from external application opens new Window, but not URL:
/home/daniel/.local/share/applications/vivaldi-stable.desktop
/home/daniel/Schreibtisch/vivaldi-stable.desktop
And check what is written for Exec= in these!
-
@DoctorG
I found a difference. In the one in /home/daniel/.local/share/applications/vivaldi-stable.desktop
the first Exec entry is missing the %U.
Can I just edit that file and add this?
-
@Ultima1981 said in Links from external application opens new Window, but not URL:
Can I just edit that file and add this?
Yes you can!
-
@DoctorG It works again, thank you very much for your help.
-
On a side note, how do I mark this as solved, or does such a feature not exist on this forum?
-
@Ultima1981 said in Links from external application opens new Window, but not URL:
how do I mark this as solved
- The hard way