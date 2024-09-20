Hello together,

since one of the last updates of Vivaldi I have a strange behavior with links in external applications. Vivaldi opens either with a new window and the configured homepage, if Vivaldi is not already open. If it is already open a new window is opened with the default for "new tab", in my case the speed dial page. In both cases the URL of the link is not opened. It does not matter from which program I click the link.

If I change my default browser to Firefox it works as it should. If I change it back to Vivaldi it again behaves as described.

I am using Mint 22 Cinnamon with the latest Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit), originally installed through the .deb package of version 6.8 and then updated through the Update Manager of Mint when new updates became available. I know this worked before, so I am unsure what changed aside from the Vivaldi Update.

Any help is appreciated.

Thank you.