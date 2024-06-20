Issue with Sync
I just switched to linux from windows, i want to sync my data from vivaldi in my windows to fedora, it has been more than 20 minutes it is showing 'initializing Sync...'
i have tried reinstalling vivaldi, installing from flatpak, also downloading an olderversion.
what can be done? Thanks in advance
@yashppawar Initialization should be immediate. https://vivaldistatus.com shows sync as operational. It shouldn’t depend on the version you install, a reinstall does nothing.
@luetage Thanks for the reply, any idea what could be the issue? my internet connection is also stable...
DoctorG Ambassador
@yashppawar Any proxy or VPN in use?
@DoctorG , nope, nothing, its a fresh install and first thing I am setting up is vivaldi, it worked instantly in windows, just its not working here