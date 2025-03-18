Vivaldi Sync Not Working on Fedora (ERR_TIMED_OUT)
-
I'm having an issue with Vivaldi Sync on Fedora—it keeps failing with a Network error (ERR_TIMED_OUT) when trying to sync.
Error Details:
In vivaldi://sync, I see:
GetUpdates Response – Received error: Network error (ERR_TIMED_OUT).
However, when I use a VPN, Sync works fine.
What I’ve Tried So Far:
- Changed Browser DNS (to 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8) – No effect.
- Disabled Fedora Firewall (firewalld) – No effect.
- Tested Vivaldi on Windows (Same Network) – Works fine.
- Reinstalled Vivaldi (dnf remove vivaldi && dnf install vivaldi) – No effect.
- Checked
curl -I https://sync.vivaldi.net– Works.
Observations:
Sync works fine on Windows (same network).
Sync works on Fedora when using a VPN.
Other websites in Vivaldi work fine (not a browser-wide issue).
Any help would be appreciated.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@echo258 The OS shouldn't matter. Which country are you trying to connect/sync from?
-
@echo258
We had this reported several times but I can remember how to solve it.
Can you reach https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync in the browser without VNC, you should get a Not Found error.
I hope some network experts are stepping by here.
-
@mib2berlin
I can not reach https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync
it times out
-
@echo258
We have another Fedora user with sync issues, the Flatpack is used and there are still issues with it.
Do you use it too?
-
@mib2berlin
I used the RPM package
-
I have also tried flatpak
-
@echo258
In most cases it is a network issue blocking out/in connection to the server, please check:
nc -vz stream.vivaldi.com 61613
It should give a " Succeeded".
Maybe your firewall on Linux blocks.
-
@mib2berlin
Was able to connect.
Ncat: Connected to 31.209.137.10:61613. Ncat: 0 bytes sent, 0 bytes received in 0.23 seconds
-
@echo258
Yes you can connect like with curl but the result should show this:
Connection to stream.vivaldi.com 61613 port [tcp/*] succeeded!
My network knowledge is a bit rusty but I guess something is blocking the incoming data.
We have better network expert here, I hope one can help better here.