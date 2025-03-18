last edited by

I'm having an issue with Vivaldi Sync on Fedora—it keeps failing with a Network error (ERR_TIMED_OUT) when trying to sync.

Error Details:

In vivaldi://sync, I see:

GetUpdates Response – Received error: Network error (ERR_TIMED_OUT).

However, when I use a VPN, Sync works fine.

What I’ve Tried So Far:

Changed Browser DNS (to 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8) – No effect.

Disabled Fedora Firewall (firewalld) – No effect.

Tested Vivaldi on Windows (Same Network) – Works fine.

Reinstalled Vivaldi (dnf remove vivaldi && dnf install vivaldi) – No effect.

Checked curl -I https://sync.vivaldi.net – Works.

Observations:

Sync works fine on Windows (same network).

Sync works on Fedora when using a VPN.

Other websites in Vivaldi work fine (not a browser-wide issue).

Any help would be appreciated.